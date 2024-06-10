Leeds United are interested in signing a player whose market value has risen by 7,500% in the last couple of years, according to reports.

Leeds transfer rumours

Leeds United are once again preparing for another season in the Championship. The Whites spent a good chunk of 2023/24 in and around the automatic promotion places but their form at the end of the normal season saw the Yorkshire outfit slip down to 3rd in the table, with Ipswich Town taking their spot in the Premier League. Daniel Farke's side went on to reach the play-off final but fell to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Southampton.

Leeds' failure to secure promotion back to the Premier League is expected to have some impact on their transfer business. On the outgoing front, Wilfried Gnonto is said to be pushing to leave Leeds and wants a transfer to the Serie A. Elsewhere, there has been heavy interest in Crysencio Summerville, who has been linked with Liverpool. Finally, midfielder Archie Gray is said to be of interest to German powerhouse, Bayern Munich.

As well as potentially losing some of their key stars, Leeds are unlikely to be able to target some players they were perhaps looking at earlier this year, including Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha. Instead, their focus has seemingly been on smaller names who would not cost as much.

Leeds are one of a number of clubs keen on a possible swoop to sign Stade Brestois attacker Karamoko Dembele. They are also believed to be interested in the services of Stuttgart winger Silas Katompa Mvumpa. Furthermore, The Whites are one of the clubs lining up a swoop to sign FC St. Pauli central defender Eric Smith as a potential replacement for Tottenham star Joe Rodon.

Leeds target player whose value has skyrocketed 7,500%

Now, another potential budget signing has been linked with a move to Elland Road. The player in question is Natan Girma, who is currently plying his trade in the Serie B with Reggiana.

Grima joined Reggiana on a free transfer from Sona in July of 2023. Despite only spending one season at his current club, the attacking midfielder has seen his market value rise 7,500% from €10,000 to €750,000. Grima made 26 league appearances across 2023/24, scoring five and assisting three as Reggiana secured an 11th-place finish.

Natan Girma 2023/24 Serie B stats Goals 5 xG 3.1 xA 0.9 Shot creating actions 50 Stats via FBREF

The 22-year-old remains under contract with his current side until 2027, with the option of a further year, but reports emerging in Italy suggest a move to England could be on the cards. It is stated that Reggiana do not want to part ways with the midfielder but they could be forced to do so if the right offer came in.

On this front, offers lower than £2.5m will reportedly not be looked at. However, given his staggering market value increase in just one year, £2.5m+ still seems a serious bargain for any potentially interested club. His current trajectory looks to be one of a player on the rise, so that fee could look like a bargain in a few years.

Italian side Monza are understood to be keen on Grima but the report from Italy also mentions Leeds and Watford have been in contact with the player's camp to ask for information.