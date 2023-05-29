YouTuber Conor McGilligan has urged Leeds United to now get rid of Sam Allardyce as manager after the club were relegated this weekend.

Will Leeds hire a new manager?

After a season of turmoil, which has seen both Jesse Marsch and Javi Gracia loses their jobs at Elland Road, the Whites needed a miracle to avoid the drop on the final day of the season.

Indeed, they first needed to beat Tottenham Hotspur at home and then hope Everton lost and Leicester City dropped points.

In the end, none of those things came to pass with Leeds not even able to hold up their end of the bargain, losing 4-1 at home to Spurs.

Jack Harrison netted a consolation but Tottenham always looked in control as a brace from Harry Kane and goals from Pedro Porro and Lucas Moura relegated the home team at Elland Road.

Manager Allardyce arrived with just four games to go so isn't purely to blame but McGilligan feels as though he's not done enough to earn himself the job of getting Leeds back up next season.

Indeed, he told the One Leeds Fan Channel (3:18): "In terms of squad selection, listen, Big Sam got it wrong. There's no chance he should ever get the Leeds job."

He later added (3:36): ”The fact that they gave him the job with four games to go and there were people telling me that: Oh yeah, it's a good appointment. He's going to keep us up. He was never...

"Like, come on, the guy was never going to keep us up. Four games, four games they gave him and the positivity was everywhere. And I don't know why.”

Does Allardyce want to stay at Leeds?

After the defeat, Allardyce actually spoke about potentially wanting to remain in the job. Indeed, he told Leeds Live: "I’ll have the discussion next week at some stage. There's lots of opportunity when we can sit down and when we get over the disappointment of getting relegated.

"The last thing I wanted is to be the man that took Leeds United down. I tried all we possibly could try to get the players to do and get better results me and Karl and Robbie, particularly who came alongside me and short period of notice, very grateful for that."

He also said if he's going to stay in management at this stage of his career, Leeds would be the only club for him.

He explained: "I think if I'm going to do anything it's going to be here, but like I said those discussions will have to happen in the next few days. We'd love to have a sit down for a couple of days and thrash it out, for both sides to be comfortable. The last thing I'd want to do is walk into the football club and it not go in the direction we both agreed to."

However, the 68-year-old - dubbed a "dinosaur" by Richard Keys - only signed a short-term contract until the end of the season when he arrived four games ago, so he is now technically a free agent and it remains unclear if he will be offered the chance to stay on.