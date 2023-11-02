Leeds United could have a problem on their hands come the January window as one of their star men continues to attract interest from elsewhere, according to reports.

The Whites have made commendable inroads in the Sky Bet Championship under Daniel Farke over the last few months and sit third in the league table after 14 games, having picked up 25 points in the process.

Losing just once in their last five fixtures, Leeds United look to be in a promising position to mount a challenge for promotion to the Premier League; however, an uncomfortable undercurrent is present at Elland Road as English top-flight sides and clubs from further afield continue to target some of their prize assets.

Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville has been a key player for the Yorkshire outfit this campaign and is someone who has previously been of interest to multiple clubs in the Premier League, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Giving an update on his situation to CaughtOffside, Romano stated: "I mentioned Everton, Bournemouth and Burnley as clubs interested in Crysencio Summerville last summer but he decided to stay at Leeds. In January it could change – I’m not aware of anything advanced yet but this could change in the next few weeks as many clubs are following him, though I can’t comment on any concrete names for the moment."

Everton are keen to sign on-loan Leeds United man Jack Harrison on a permanent deal; however, the Toffees may be hamstrung in their attempts to make inroads to sign the attacker due to being in the middle of an investigation into an alleged breach of financial rules, as per TEAMtalk.

In keeping with the theme of Leeds United potentially losing some of their most high-profile stars, a worrying claim has now come to the fore that could see Farke struggle to keep hold of one of his shining lights at Elland Road.

According to a transfer update from Calciomercato, Lazio have established direct contact with Leeds United star Wilfried Gnonto's agent as the Serie A giants search for reinforcements on the flank in the January window.

The report states that the Whites have set a price tag of around €25 million for Gnonto, which is considered to be too expensive for Lazio at present; however, both parties will reconvene in the next few days to establish if there is any space for wiggle room in negotiations. Jose Mourinho's Roma are also said to have had contact with Gnonto's entourage.

Wilfried Gnonto at Leeds United - all competitions (Transfermarkt) Appearances 27 Goals 5 Assists 5

Gnonto, who has previously been labelled "special" by Leeds United Under-21 boss Michael Skubala, has been a key offensive outlet for the Whites this term, averaging around 1.4 shots and 1.6 successful dribbles per game in the Sky Bet Championship (Gnonto statistics - WhoScored).

Now attracting serious interest in his homeland, it is clear that the Italy international may now have a decision to make on his future at Elland Road.