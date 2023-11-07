Leeds United could be set to lose one of their first-team stars next year, with a fresh report revealing that he is unhappy with his current situation at Elland Road.

Crysencio Summerville is expected to be the subject of interest once again in January having emerged as a target for Premier League trio Everton, Bournemouth and Burnley over the summer, but he’s not the only one who could be heading for the exit door.

The Whites have seven permanent existing members of their squad who will have reached the expiration of their deals at the end of the current campaign, including the likes of Luke Ayling and Stuart Dallas (Leeds contracts), so chiefs may decide to cash in should they not want to risk losing them for free.

The Yorkshire outfit could additionally sanction the sale of Wilfried Gnonto, who has made just six starts and three substitute appearances this season in the Championship (WhoScored - Gnonto statistics), and the left-winger hasn’t exactly been committed to his future as of late.

The Italy international was previously the subject of attention from Everton, whilst Calciomercato have more recently reported that Lazio and AS Roma have both made contact with his agent to discover the conditions of a deal, so there’s a chance that the 20-year-old could be on his way to the Serie A.

According to Football Insider, Wilfried Gnonto isn’t settled at Leeds and he’s therefore set his sights on a departure in January.

“Wilfried Gnonto is unhappy with his situation at Leeds United as the January transfer window approaches, sources have told Football Insider.

"Daniel Farke has been happy to keep the likes of Crysencio Summerville, Georginio Rutter, Dan James and Joel Piroe together as an attacking unit – and has so far seen no reason to bring the Italy international back into the fold permanently.

"But Gnonto wants to play regular first-team football as he targets a place in the Azzurri’s squad for next year’s European Championships in Germany – should they qualify. It is believed there will be interest once again in the winger’s services in the January window.”

During his time at Leeds, Gnonto has posted ten contributions, five goals and the same number of assists, in 38 senior appearances (Transfermarkt - Gnonto statistics), with his form in the final third making him an “unpredictable” player to read, as per journalist Josh Bunting.

Sponsored by Puma, Daniel Farke’s £20k-per-week earner (Leeds salaries), also ranks in the 99th percentile for progressive carries, which highlights his desire to use his pace, take on his marker and push his team as high up the pitch as possible (FBRef - Gnonto statistics).

Furthermore, Gnonto is a versatile operator having been deployed in seven different positions over the pitch since the start of his career, including everywhere across the frontline and even three roles in the midfield, so it’s important that the boss does everything he can to retain the services of his forward in January.