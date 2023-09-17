Highlights Leeds United have had a mixed summer of transfers, losing key players but also making impressive signings like Joel Piroe.

The team has struggled in their early Championship matches, possibly due to the departures, but had a convincing win against Millwall.

Off the field, Leeds is working to secure the future of Wilfried Gnonto by offering him a new deal and a wage increase before January.

Leeds United endured quite the summer of ups and downs, with the transfer window resulting in a number of key departures, as well as impressive incomings. Daniel Farke was forced to say goodbye to the likes of Luis Sinisterra, and Tyler Adams, but was at least boosted by the arrival of Joel Piroe, who has hit the ground running at Elland Road.

When it comes to results so far this season, having played five Championship games, the Yorkshire club have looked like a side still trying to recover after their departures, with just two wins to their name, including one in their latest outing against Millwall, in which they impressed to comfortably win 3-0.

Off the pitch, meanwhile, it seems as though the Whites are still trying to get organised, too, which could yet see one particular star offered a new deal and wage increase in an attempt to secure his future at the club, according to reports.

What's the latest Leeds United news?

In an ideal world, Leeds would have kept hold of every single one of their star players during the summer transfer window, but such is the ruthless nature of the transfer window, that turned out to be anything but the case.

One player that the Yorkshire club did manage to keep a hold of, however, is Wilfried Gnonto, who was denied a move in the summer, even after reportedly handing in a transfer request, and refusing to play.

Since the window has slammed shut, the Italian winger has been an important part of Farke's plans, too, and, with that, Leeds are still keen to keep hold of him when January comes around.

According to Pete O'Rourke of Football Insider, Leeds are set to offer Gnonto a new deal before January, which will include a wage increase. As things stand, the winger's current deal is worth a reported £20k per-week, and is set to expire in 2027.

How has Wilfried Gnonto performed this season?

So far this season, like the rest of the Leeds squad, Gnonto has been inconsistent, but has still shown some impressive glimpses. Having started four games, the teenager has one goal to his name, which came in his side's first win of the season against Ipswich. As the campaign goes on, and he potentially seeks to attract future suitors, there's no doubting that Gnonto will hope to have a hand in more goals.

At his best, the winger has earned plenty of praise, including from Gary Neville, who said, via The Daily Mail, last season: "To see someone so mature, so young is very unusual in that position. Sometimes you see potential and talent but watching him so closely, his understanding of where to be, his choice of pass, when to run with it, his awareness of teammates, really good honestly."

It's no surprise, given his talent, that Leeds are doing everything they can to keep hold of Gnonto. They successfully did just that in the summer, and now they'll be asked to repeat that achievement in January. The winger is certainly one to keep an eye on.