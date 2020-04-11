£12m profit made from Chris Wood has helped Leeds top the Championship

Leeds have nurtured some true talent over the years, with Chris Wood being one of the most recent stars to find new pastures and line the pockets of the Yorkshire club.

The now Burnley forward joined Leeds back in 2015 from Leicester for £3million, a price which worked out to be a bargain based off what his future performances would bring. He totalled an impressive 44 goals in his 88 appearances for the Whites across two seasons.

Wood and Leeds both struggled in their first season as a unit, with the club finishing 13th in the table and the striker just getting warmed up in front of goal. However, his performances saw him in the top 20 highest goal scorers for the 2015/16 season with 13 to his name. The following season, however – which would be Wood’s last with the Championship side – saw the New Zealand star come out on top after banging in 27 goals, scoring ahead of the likes of Tammy Abraham and Dwight Gayle (via Worldfootball).

Despite Wood’s incredible goal-scoring efforts, Leeds only managed to finish seventh in the league table, and their star man left shortly after for greener grass.

Burnley were crowned Championship winners in the 2015/16 campaign, securing promotion into the top flight, where Wood clearly needed to be. He gave his all to United but he grabbed a move into the Premier League with both hands. Since moving to Turf Moor, the 28-year-old recently became a Burnley centurion and has tallied 35 goals for the club.

In his move away, Leeds pocketed a cool £12m profit after the Clarets made a record £15m swoop for the New Zealand international. It’s a tough pill to swallow when a team loses their best player but any kind of profit in today’s game is nothing to be sniffed at, and it has arguably helped the Whites along the way as they look to return to the Premier League in the upcoming season.

The arrival of Patrick Bamford came the season after Wood’s departure, who has scored 13 goals for Leeds this term and is the side’s top scorer so far this campaign.