Leeds’ Adam Forshaw still on track for August return

Leeds United are in line for a major boost this August as midfielder Adam Forshaw remains on track to return then, even despite suddenly going under the knife last week.

Speaking on talkSPORT’s Jim White and Natalie Sawyer show on Monday morning, the 28-year-old revealed the latest surrounding his injury troubles, he said:

“I underwent surgery again last week on my right side, which will now see me on the mend.” “I’m still able to go into Thorp Arch because it comes under medical care, I go in a few days a week. I’m taking it a day at a time because no one knows when they’re going to be playing next. “My idea for returning to play is August which is still the case.”

Forshaw has been absent from Marcelo Bielsa’s first-team setup since a 1-0 defeat to Charlton Athletic back in September and has only featured in a total of eight matches this term.

However, this news comes as huge encouragement as the English midfielder has a serious shot at being fit for the new campaign, which will hopefully be in the Premier League after a 16-year absence.

It also isn’t out of the complete realms of possibility that he won’t feature this season as the Championship’s immediate future is still very much up in the air with all football fixtures under suspension until the end of April at the earliest.

But Bielsa will take great pleasure in knowing that Forshaw’s progress is still on the right path.

