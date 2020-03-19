Forshaw could end up playing again this season

It’s very hard to find something to be happy about as a football fan in the current climate.

For many of us, our lives heavily revolved around the beautiful game, and for Leeds fans it’s a double whammy as they’ve been forced to wait for the conclusion of what was setting up to be one of the most memorable campaigns in the club’s recent history.

During such a testing time it’s vital to seek out the silver linings to keep spirits up, and fortunately for United fans there is one positive that could come out of this delay.

The EFL have made it clear that they want the season to be played to a finish, and if that’s the plan, they may have to wait a while as the peak of the current pandemic is predicted to be 10-14 weeks away.

That would take us into the summer, and with nine matches still to go, the season could easily run into August or even September depending on how congested the powers that be make the fixture list.

While having to wait such a long time for the conclusion of the season sounds like a nightmare, there is one man who will benefit from this.

Indeed, Adam Forshaw’s campaign was deemed to be over a few weeks ago when he went under the knife to sort out his ongoing injury problems, and Phil Hay stated that he’s expected to be back in pre-season.

However, the time period that encompasses pre-season may now become a part of the regular campaign.

If Forshaw is back fit in time for the end of the season that will be a massive boost, especially if the fixtures are as congested as the last time football was delayed back in 1963. Liverpool were once made to play five games in eight days so United will need the depth he provides if that is the case.

It looked impossible for the former Boro man to feature again this season after his surgery, but now there’s every chance he will get to play a key part in United’s promotion charge, and that is certainly one positive to take out of this situation.

