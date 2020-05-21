Adam Pope outlines EFL proposals that see Leeds gain promotion

Leeds United could be promoted as champions of the second tier following the EFL’s latest proposals, but only if a majority of Championship teams vote to end the season.

Adam Pope has explained the emerging news on Twitter and claims that whilst there is an intention to complete the current campaign, if 13 member clubs want to stop the season, then the Whites will go up to the Premier League as winners.

He said:

Intention remains for #lufc to complete the season but under EFL proposals released today United would be promoted as champions if campaign does not resume. Clubs have yet to vote on proposals. — Adam Pope (@apopey) May 21, 2020

Marcelo Bielsa’s side occupy the top spot, holding a seven-point advantage to the playoff zone with only nine games left to play.

The majority of points-per-game resolutions have them in an automatic promotion place, so quite rightly they have every argument to say they have earned a return to the top-flight.

So, if the campaign doesn’t resume following a vote on the proposals by teams in the Championship, then Leeds will be your 2019/20 winners.

