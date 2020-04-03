Andrea Radrizzani’s huge admission amid QSI takeover talk

Leeds United’s takeover rumours have been reignited in the past week and chairman Andrea Radrizzani has spoken out about the fresh speculation for the first time in an exclusive interview with Gianluca Di Marzio.

What’s he said?

It was 90min who reported the news first, claiming that Paris Saint-Germain’s Qatari owners, the QSI group, were keen on adding the west Yorkshire outfit to their portfolio.

Hilariously obscure Premier League players – Can you name them all?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 22 Can you name the player? Djamel Belmadi Ali Benardbia Nabil Bentaleb Rachid Ghezzal

They believe that the financial powerhouses have several options on the table in terms of English clubs, but it is the Elland Road outfit they desire most.

And now Radrizzani has made a huge admission in the wake of the information. Speaking to the Italian journalist on Tuesday, he said:

“These are rumours that have been ongoing for more than a year now. What is true is that we have a great relationship on a personal level. “There’s a desire to do something together maybe even in football but there’s nothing concrete at this time. “In the last few weeks everything took a back seat. “My desire to have a great Leeds that is a protagonist in the Premier League and to do so we will need partners on top of the San Francisco 49ers, we’ll evaluate this when we are in that league.” Andrea Radrizzani to Gianluca Di Marzio.

Investment needed

What is evident is that the chairman is actively seeking ways to bolster the club’s finances, which is something they ultimately need to do after Phil Hay’s damning revelation earlier in the week.

The Athletic’s reliable United correspondent revealed that Radrizzani pumps around £1m of his own cash in order for the club to stay afloat. That’s an awful lot of money and it isn’t sustainable whatsoever.

Would you like to see QSI become involved at Leeds?

Yes, 100%! Vote I have my doubts Vote

If Leeds do indeed gain promotion, they’ll receive a lucrative amount of cash – approximately £170m was the prize for Villa’s playoff-winning promotion – yet, they’ll still need to finance other sources of income.

Adding the PSG trailblazers would potentially elevate their potential onto a whole new level. You’re probably talking European ambitions instead of avoiding relegation next season.

Radrizzani’s desire is there, QSI appear keen, so it’s time the two parties came to some sort of agreement.

AND in other news, £13.5 WASTED: One Leeds player has been ransacking the club for 87 weeks…