Remembering Leeds’ brilliant win over Arsenal

Leeds United needed to stave off a shock relegation back in 2003 as they headed to Highbury to face Arsenal. The Gunners, by comparison, were attempting to defend their Premier League title.

What happened next? The Elland Road club, naturally, pulled a miraculous victory from somewhere and ensured that Arsene Wenger’s men would not be crowned champions.

Indeed, as financial troubles off the field began to take hold of the club, Leeds suddenly plummeted from a Champions League final two years previous and a fifth-place finish the season before to scrapping it out at the foot of the table, eventually finishing in 15th – just five points above the relegation zone.

Leeds still had a number of stars, such as Mark Viduka and Harry Kewell, while Arsenal entered the most important game of that season without several key players, namely Patrick Vieira, Sol Campbell, Lauren and Freddie Ljungberg. Accordingly, a new centre-back partnership of Martin Keown and Oleg Luzhny was formed, with Kolo Toure lining up at right-back.

Leeds’ star duo were quick to take advantage, particularly Kewell. Just five minutes in, a lofted pass from Jason Wilcox was caught on the chest by the Aussie attacker as he powered between Arsenal’s unfamiliar centre-halves in the left-hand channel.

Isolation Busters: The only quiz you need to cure your boredem

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 30 Who is the only player to have played in the World Cup, Champions League, UEFA Cup, Intertoto Cup, all four levels of English league football and non-league? Robert Earnshaw Steve Finnan Gary Hooper Joe Hart

One step later and Kewell had rifled the ball on the half-volley, one of the sweetest strikes you’ll ever see in the Premier League, sending it fizzing through the air and crashing into David Seaman’s right inside netting. The Gunners stopper never stood a chance, and Leeds were unexpectedly one-nil up at Highbury.

Arsenal had plenty of attacking quality too in Denis Bergkamp and Thierry Henry, one of the Premier League’s most iconic strike-forces, and hit back after half an hour. A then-incredibly young Paul Robinson could only parry Ray Parlour’s speculative effort from midfield onto the post with his fingertips, leaving Henry to head home a rebound as the ball bounced out. It wasn’t the most stylistic goal Arsenal had scored that season, but a vital one at the time nonetheless.

A few minutes later, Parlour – still searching for his first goal of the campaign – had an effort – almost a carbon copy of the first – cleared off the line by Michael Duberry. And a few minutes after that, a long-ranger from Thierry Henry once again connected with the post. But as Sylvain Wiltord rose to convert the rebound in identical style, the linesman raised his flag for offside.

Arsenal would draw level once again in the second half, after an Ian Harte free kick took knicks of Ashley Cole and Gilberto Silva to trickle past Seaman – marking three seasons in a row in which the then-Ireland full-back had hit the net at Highbury. There was a little more precision to Arsenal’s second equaliser, Robert Pires and Henry combining to unleash the former in the box, where he quickly laid the ball back to Bergkamp, who stabbed it past Robinson with the outside of his boot.

That created a last half an hour in which Arsenal needed to score another to give themselves a chance of catching up with United before the end of the campaign and Leeds knew the home side were there for the taking, a consequence of the questionable defending they’d shown throughout the afternoon and the cauldron of pressure Highbury had become.

There was plenty of to-and-thro, not least including the most beautiful play of the day – Parlour stepping over a lay-off from Henry to allow Bergkamp the chance for a curler from just outside the box, which unfortunately continued to spiral instead of dropping into the top corner of the net – and Henry stepping in from the left, in typical Henry style, before once again booming a shot off the woodwork. It was later followed by a low cross travelling across the six-yard box, going begging.

Then, at the other end, the telling moment came in the 88th minute. Leeds captain Dominic Matteo, finding himself free in midfield for the first time of the afternoon, launched a long pass to Viduka, who was standing in yards of space in Arsenal’s half – too much space in fact; replays would show the Leeds front-man had run back from an offside position.

Nevertheless, Viduka charged towards the penalty area from the right-hand side, beautifully stepped over the ball to place it onto his left foot and curled it past a once again helpless Seaman into the right corner.

In a jackpot or bust fixture for both sides, it was Leeds who came out on top by the skin of their teeth, preserving their Premier League status for another season and clinching their old rivals, Manchester United, the title. Yet, Arsenal fans will argue fate played them a cruel hand that day; the Gunners hit the post four times, had a goal ruled out for offside and were caught by two stunning goals on the counter-attack, alongside a free kick that took a wicked double-deflection.

However, that epitomises why this game should be remembered as a Premier League classic. From efforts cannoning off the woodwork and cleared off the line to controversial offside calls, the difference in every area of the pitch and eventually the scoreline was a matter of mere inches. On another day, this game could have panned out entirely differently.

While Arsenal went on to become the Invincibles in the following season, however, Leeds could resist relegation no longer, plummeting into the second tier from which they are yet to return.

And if anybody doubts why we need Leeds back in the Premier League, they only need to look back at this incredible all-or-nothing game.

They’re a big club bursting with ancient rivalries, and have an incredible knack of showing up on the big occasions.