Leeds’ past chances of signing Erling Haaland revealed

Leeds United were very close to landing teenage sensation Erling Braut Haaland before he opted to sign for Austrian outfit RB Salzburg instead, it has been revealed.

What’s been said?

In a parallel universe, Alf-Inge’s son could have been replicating the feat of playing for the west Yorkshire side in the Premier League, but instead, he’s living it up at Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.

The 19-year-old was born in Leeds just after his father’s three-year spell at the club and just as he departed for Manchester City.

Should Patrick Bamford lead the line for Leeds next season?

Yes, he's entitled to! Vote No way! Fraud. Vote

Key figures at Elland Road tried to spark a reunion whilst the striking sensation was still at Molde, but Haaland went with the Austrian champions instead with them offering wages way beyond what Leeds could offer.

Phil Hay wrote the following passage in The Athletic’s latest piece on the rising star, he said:

Huge near miss

The striker conundrum, not one that Bielsa particularly sees as a dilemma, but rather from the fans’ perspective is an interesting dynamic at the Championship leaders.

They have often torn apart 13-goal talisman Patrick Bamford for being a “fraud” though that hasn’t stopped the Argentine commander from putting unwavering faith in him as he’s started all but one league game this term.

Eddie Nketiah didn’t last long as his second-string while Jean-Kevin Augustin has only had three short attempts at being his backup since joining from Red Bull’s other club, Leipzig.

Watch Leeds United Videos With StreamFootball.tv Below

Oh, how it could have been ever so much different for those baying Leeds fans. It could have even been a different dynamic on where the Yorkshiremen find themselves, considering they’ve been out of the top-flight for 16 years now.

Might Haaland have proved to be the difference last – or even this – season?

Leeds were evidently on the cusp of securing a pure gem of a player before Salzburg snatched him from their grasp – they were even prepared to pay the teenager a wage that was only bettered by the likes of Pontus Jansson and Samuel Saiz.

Call yourself a Leeds expert? How much did each of these January signings cost?

1 of 14 How much did Leeds pay to sign Adam Forshaw from Middlesbrough? £4.5m £2.5m £1m £500,000

The Norway hotshot has gone on to find the net 40 times in just 33 appearances so far this campaign.

If only that was in the white colours of Leeds.

And in other Leeds news, fans react to Stuart Dallas’ STRONG twitter message…