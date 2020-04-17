Bamford credits Bielsa for giving him number nine role

Patrick Bamford has said that he owes a lot to Marcelo Bielsa for playing him in his favoured centre-forward position, in an interview with iNews.

What did he say?

Bamford has been Leeds’ first choice centre-forward this season, with the former Middlesbrough man scoring 13 goals from 36 Championship appearances so far.

His finishing has come in for some criticism from fans, but Bielsa has stuck with him from the start in favour of Eddie Nketiah and Jean-Kevin Augustin.

But Bamford feels that Bielsa has brought out his best by playing him as the central striker, where other managers have played him in different roles that do not suit him.

“I owe a lot to Marcelo because he’s the first manager who has seen me as an out-and-out number nine,” he told iNews.

“Other managers have known that I can do it, but have played me as a second striker or as a right-winger.