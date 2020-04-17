Patrick Bamford has said that he owes a lot to Marcelo Bielsa for playing him in his favoured centre-forward position, in an interview with iNews.
Bamford has been Leeds’ first choice centre-forward this season, with the former Middlesbrough man scoring 13 goals from 36 Championship appearances so far.
His finishing has come in for some criticism from fans, but Bielsa has stuck with him from the start in favour of Eddie Nketiah and Jean-Kevin Augustin.
But Bamford feels that Bielsa has brought out his best by playing him as the central striker, where other managers have played him in different roles that do not suit him.
“I owe a lot to Marcelo because he’s the first manager who has seen me as an out-and-out number nine,” he told iNews.
“Other managers have known that I can do it, but have played me as a second striker or as a right-winger.
“Bielsa has fully trusted me and he’s made me a better player.”
While Bamford has hardly been prolific in front of goal, his general play has been good and it has clearly pleased Bielsa.
Bamford feels he is playing his best football with Leeds and given their position at the top of the Championship, things are working out well for the Yorkshire side.
As Augustin becomes more used to life at the Elland Road club he could provide more competition, but for now Bamford is first choice.