Patrick Bamford has revealed that he has learned to ignore some of the criticism he has faced from Leeds United fans this season, in an interview with iNews.
The former Middlesbrough man has come in for some tough criticism from fans and pundits this season after missing some rather presentable goalscoring opportunities.
With 13 goals in 36 Championship appearances he remains Leeds’ top scorer this season, but the club did dip into the transfer market over the winter to bring in Jean-Kevin Augustin on loan.
However, Bamford appears to continue to have Marcelo Bielsa’s support and said that he has learned to deal with some of the criticism sent his way.
“Earlier this season, some of the fans wanted me out of the team and it probably would have been easier for Marcelo to do that,” he told iNews.
“But while I wasn’t scoring goals, I was bringing other things to the side and the fact he has stuck with me means a lot. Ultimately you’re going to be judged on your goals, but there is more that a striker brings to the team, especially when you’re playing up front on your own. I would like to score more – I probably should have a handful more – but if you look at my all-round game I feel I’ve done alright.
“Earlier this season, I would be lying in bed after a game and scrolling through Twitter, not even looking for myself, and would see some abuse. My missus would say ‘just ignore it’, so I’ve got better at doing that. I’m quite laid-back so it doesn’t affect me too much and I know in my own head whether I’ve played well and should have scored or not.”
Some of the abuse subjected at footballers on social media is pretty unedifying and it is good to see that Bamford has found a way to cope with it.
Obviously, he is aware that some of his finishing has not been of the level required this season and it appears that he is keen to improve on this.
If Leeds are promoted, he will likely see another forward brought in to compete with him in the top-flight and it will be interesting how he deals with the competition.