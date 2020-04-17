Bamford reacts to criticism from Leeds fan

Patrick Bamford has revealed that he has learned to ignore some of the criticism he has faced from Leeds United fans this season, in an interview with iNews.

What did he say?

The former Middlesbrough man has come in for some tough criticism from fans and pundits this season after missing some rather presentable goalscoring opportunities.

With 13 goals in 36 Championship appearances he remains Leeds’ top scorer this season, but the club did dip into the transfer market over the winter to bring in Jean-Kevin Augustin on loan.

However, Bamford appears to continue to have Marcelo Bielsa’s support and said that he has learned to deal with some of the criticism sent his way.