Bamford reveals the lockdown regime set up for Leeds players

Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford revealed that players have had to send in pictures of their weight every day they are in lockdown, in an interview with iNews.

What did he say?

Marcelo Bielsa has a reputation for his strict and intense training methods and it seems that there has been no respite for his squad during lockdown.

According to Bamford, the players have had plenty of help keeping fit at home, with equipment delivered to them before the United Kingdom even went into lockdown.

“The uncertainty makes it difficult but then came the news last week with the EFL saying we are not going to be back training until 16 May at the earliest,” he said in an interview with iNews.