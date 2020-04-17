Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford revealed that players have had to send in pictures of their weight every day they are in lockdown, in an interview with iNews.
Marcelo Bielsa has a reputation for his strict and intense training methods and it seems that there has been no respite for his squad during lockdown.
According to Bamford, the players have had plenty of help keeping fit at home, with equipment delivered to them before the United Kingdom even went into lockdown.
“The uncertainty makes it difficult but then came the news last week with the EFL saying we are not going to be back training until 16 May at the earliest,” he said in an interview with iNews.
“At least we now actually have that date to look forward to.”
According to The Guardian, there are plans to restart the EFL season in June, with the aim of completing 341 outstanding fixtures in jut 56 days.
Bamford added: “Even before the UK’s official lockdown, the fitness staff dropped off exercise bikes and gym equipment at our homes, so we are well prepared. There is method to everything Marcelo does and we have to send in pictures of our weight every day. I’m actually coping fine.”
It is no surprise that Bielsa has installed a strict training programme for his squad while they are in isolation.
With just seven matches to play, the club will be desperate not to miss out on promotion for a second consecutive season, and staying fit during these unprecedented circumstances is a vital part of ensuring that the players are fully fit and ready to finish the job when the season does eventually restart.