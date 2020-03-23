Leeds’ Barry Douglas posts update to Instagram

Leeds United players were sent home from training last week amidst the current crisis sweeping the globe, and of course, they’ve been told to stick to Marcelo Bielsa’s rigorous demands despite facing the next month away from the pitch.

Barry Douglas has given fans a taste of exactly what he’s been up to, posting a couple of stories to Instagram this morning as he prepares for his run.

This is even despite the club reportedly giving them gym bikes and other equipment to take back with them.

The veteran left-back can be seen with a can of Red Bull before showing his running location.

Douglas has been limited to only 13 appearances, totalling just 615 minutes, this season due to injury while his future at the club is in doubt, too.

Football Insider claim the club will try to part ways with the former Wolves man this summer, even though he’ll still have a year to run on his current contract.

Both Gjanni Alioski and Stuart Dallas have crept ahead of him in the pecking order under Bielsa.

