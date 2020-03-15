Noel Whelan wants Leeds to sign Ben White permanently

Noel Whelan has urged Leeds United to sign Ben White permanently in the summer transfer window, as reported by Football Insider.

What did he say?

There is still plenty of time until the summer transfer window arrives, but thoughts have already wondered to the recruitment that will be made when it opens.

That is no different for Leeds, especially as they sit top of the Championship table, seven points ahead of third-placed Fulham.

Discussions will begin to be had about who should be signed if Marcelo Bielsa managed to guide his team to the Premier League, and Whelan has made his suggestion on who should be first, with White on his agenda: “Oh God, I’d love to get him signed on a permanent, he’d be my first signing if we do go up to the Premier League.

“Such a real talent – he will end up playing for England at some point, there’s no doubt about that.

“He will cost a lot of money, but he would be worth it, that’s for sure. He’s got every kind of attribute you want from a centre-half in the modern game.

“The only problem is that there are a lot of other clubs who want him, and a lot of other clubs who could be playing in Europe, which could be a key decision for him.”

Massive move

If Leeds manage to pull this off then it could prove to be a massive move for the club, considering how well and consistently White has performed for the club this season.

The 22-year-old has started all 37 Championship games this term, while on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion, and has even produced two assists.

He has been an indomitable figure at the back, winning 2.8 aerial duels per game, while also averaging 1.7 tackles, 2.3 interceptions, 3 clearances and 0.6 blocks per game.

Quality on the ball has also been shown by the 22-year-old, as he has completed 85.3% of the passes that he attempted so far.

That he has been an ever-present in a side that has conceded three fewer goals than anyone else in the league shows how important White can be.

Considering the above, it could be considered a massive move if Leeds could keep him at Elland Road for next season.

