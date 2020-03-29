White has been a brilliant Jansson replacement at Leeds

Over the summer it seemed as if things were all going wrong at Leeds United.

Arguably their best defender was on his way out as Pontus Jansson headed to Brentford after making the Championship Team of the Year in 2018/19, and their top scorer had also departed.

There were certainly worries to be had, Jansson was a vital player during Marcelo Bielsa’s first season at the club, starting 37 league games, and the Whites had seemingly just replaced him with a man who’d never played above League One level.

If there was any scepticism over bringing in the Brighton defender, then they would have been right to be feeling that way.

With Leeds looking to build on a third-placed finish, selling a defender who’d just made the Team of the Year and replacing him with a man who was at Peterborough the year prior seemed a colossal risk, but it’s one that paid off.

White has taken to the Championship like a duck to water, and he’s proven himself to actually be better than Jansson.

The centre-back has been one of the most talked about young talents in England this season with one pundit comparing him to John Stones, while reports of Liverpool and Chelsea taking an interest in him have been rife.

You can understand why as well, he’s outperformed Jansson in a number of key defensive metrics including tackles per game and interceptions per game, and despite the Swede being four inches taller than him, he isn’t dominating the aerial duels per game statistic either.

Signing White was always going to look like a gamble, but it seems as though after two years of scouting him, Victor Orta was absolutely right to be confident he had a gem of a defender on his hands.

In other news, Leeds fans’ complaints nine months ago are looking more and more justified.