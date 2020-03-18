Gaetano Berardi is a perfect Don Revie player

When you think about Leeds United throughout history one of the things that will immediately spring to mind is the ‘dirty Leeds’ side of the late 1960s and early 1970s.

United had a reputation of being one of the most ill-disciplined teams in history, with Brian Clough famously quipping in their famous ITV Calendar encounter that Don Revie’s side hadn’t only topped the league table in the 1973/74 season, but they’d also topped the disciplinary table.

Therefore, it may come as something of a surprise that United’s most red-carded player of all time isn’t a player from that era.

Indeed, the affectionately nicknamed ‘bites yer legs’ Norman Hunter and iconic club captain Billy Bremner are eclipsed by one man from the modern era, and that man is Gaetano Berardi, who picked up his eighth red card for Leeds earlier this season against Millwall.

If Leeds’ legendary manager had a time machine to transport one current United player into his side, then it would surely be Berardi. He is very much Leeds’ modern ‘bites yer legs’ player.

The Swiss centre-back isn’t the best player in United’s squad, he’s not even Bielsa’s first-choice, starting just 11 times this season, but there is no player that would fit into Revie’s side quite like him.

Of course, there is the fact that he would fit into the ‘dirty Leeds’ mantra, he is after all the club’s most red-carded player ever, but ‘the Don’ made sure his team was about so much more than kicking the opposition all over the park.

This is a squad that was built on team spirit and togetherness, the manager would go as far as to send flowers to any players’ wives on their birthdays, and a real family atmosphere was ingrained at the club, even if the man who took over from Revie would state that his “so-called family had more in keeping with the mafia than Mothercare.”

Berardi seems to have the characteristics to buy into that ethos, just listen to the way that Pontus Jansson spoke about him a few weeks ago when naming him as his favourite ever teammate. He stated that he was like a fatherly figure, despite only being a few years older than him.

Football has moved on from Revie’s era, but Berardi is a true throwback to a time where playing with your heart on your sleeve was amongst the most important attributes of any player.

David Hockaday may have been the man who signed the 31-year-old, but the Leeds manager he’s most-suited to playing under is surely Revie.

