Leeds can upgrade White with Robin Koch addition

Leeds United’s season is on pause for the time being, so there’s no harm in trying to prepare for next season, and it is more than reasonable to suggest that they’ll be embarking on their first Premier League campaign in 16 years.

They’ll only have themselves to blame – or maybe the EFL – for failing to earn promotion considering they are seven points clear of the playoff zone with just nine games to play.

One of the biggest decisions facing manager Marcelo Bielsa will be sorting out his backline, perhaps a funny statement to make given their table-topping clean sheet numbers (17 for the season), but the Argentine is set to lose two centre-backs and the other senior option has plenty of question marks as it is.

Gaetano Berardi appears set to leave the club following the expiry of his contract as updates over an extension have been far and few between.

Liam Cooper is a dubious option in the top-flight as he’s only ever made two appearances at an elite level in his career – he’s 28.

While loan star and arguably ‘Player of the Season’ so far, Ben White, is a shoo-in to return to Brighton and Hove Albion, even more so amidst reported interest from the soon-to-be champions Liverpool.

It is his void that’ll be most felt in west Yorkshire – the 22-year-old has featured in every single match, averaging 2.3 interceptions and 1.7 tackles per game, via WhoScored.

Can Robin Koch fill Ben White's shoes at Elland Road?

However, a player who Victor Orta has extensively scouted is ready to leave his current club, and he’d potentially be an upgrade to the Seagulls’ colossus.

The Director of Football even hinted that he’d be available should they “get into another league”. The man in question is Freiburg powerhouse Robin Koch, who has been described as a “warrior” by his current boss.

And this week in an interview with Sport Bild, the 23-year-old German opened the door to a potential exit while according to Area Napoli, he’s informed the Bundesliga club of such a decision already.

They also claim he’ll be available for €20m (£18m) this summer and given the lucrative finances that promotion could bring, this would be a no-brainer for Leeds.

Koch has been capped at senior level for the four-time World Cup winners Germany and this campaign has put up impressive numbers in the top domestic tier. These are two factors lacking from White.

He’s also averaging 3.5 clearances, 0.7 blocks and 0.5 key passes per game, which outranks United’s loan man, via WhoScored.

Landing Koch in the summer will be one way the west Yorkshiremen can forget about their fan-favourite.

