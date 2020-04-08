Noel Whelan wants Leeds United to sign Celtic’s Odsonne Edouard

Former Leeds United forward Noel Whelan has tipped his old club to move for Celtic forward Odsonne Edouard, in an interview with Football Insider.

What did he say?

Edouard has bagged 22 goals in the Scottish Premiership this season, with Arsenal and Everton linked with a move for the Frenchman last month.

However, following the news that the Qatar Sport Investment (QSI) group could be interested in investing in the club, Whelan has said that Edouard should be a potential target for the Elland Road club.

Any move for Edouard would likely depend on Leeds securing promotion to the Premier League, but the 22-year-old appears open to a move after stalling talks over a new contract.

Speaking in an interview with Football Insider, Whelan said: “You would hope we get new investment and the money from the Premier League.

“Then it is a case of spending money in the right areas and a goalscorer is one you are going to have to part a lot of money with, unfortunately. We need to give ourselves every opportunity.

“We need players that will make a difference. I would be looking at the Celtic striker – Edouard if we are going up. Is he available and if he is, let’s bring him in. For £30million that would be a great buy and I can see it.

“Someone like him or Mitrovic or both! But maybe that is greedy!”

Choice to make

Edouard has impressed a number of clubs this season with his form for Celtic and at 22 years of age, it is hoped he could develop even further.

With Arsenal, Everton and others said to be interested, it may be difficult for Leeds to strike a deal, although investment from QSI could prove a game-changer.

Of course, Leeds will need to secure promotion back to the Premier League for any deal to happen and with the season suspended, this is somewhat in doubt.