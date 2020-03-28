How Leeds’ XI may look in 2020/21

Leeds United are surely going to be in for a busy summer irrespective of the division they find themselves in, so what sort of side will they look like come the start of the 2020/21 campaign?

The Whites are leading the Championship at the minute and hold a seven-point advantage to the playoff positions with only nine games remaining, so they’ll have themselves to blame for failing to go up.

There have been plenty of transfer reports linking the club to several players. Here is how Marcelo Bielsa could line up his side…

There’s sure to be a change between the sticks from Kiko Casilla. His ban for racial abuse has left an air of uncertainty hanging over his future whilst Illan Meslier’s loan move would need to become permanent.

Football Insider have claimed that Bournemouth stopper Aaron Ramsdale is on their shortlist of possible goalkeeper additions, and he’d be the perfect arrival given his profile.

Only 21 years of age and has picked up valuable experience in the division this term, featuring in 28 matches but has only kept four clean sheets – then again, the Cherries are at the wrong end of the table. Transfermarkt currently value him at £12.6m.

In front of him could be another new signing with Manchester City Tosin Adarabioyo who Leeds have reportedly enquired about earlier this month. The 6 foot 5 colossus has been enjoying a loan spell at Blackburn Rovers and Bielsa will have seen his exploits first hand this term.

His contract at the Premier League champions doesn’t expire for another year, so maybe they could push for a loan move or tempt City into a sale.

Ben White will return to Brighton this summer, so he will certainly need replacing.

The rest of the defence could contain skipper Liam Cooper, the only other centre-back due on Leeds’ books at the minute, Leif Davis at left-back, given the reliability of other options, and Luke Ayling on the right as normal.

In midfield, there are no changes whatsoever – Kalvin Phillips continues his lynchpin role with Mateusz Klich and Pablo Hernandez ahead of him while out wide Jack Harrison’s loan move can be made permanent this summer for £8m, which is something Leeds should very much do with Helder Costa on the other flank.

Meanwhile, there’s no place for current top goalscorer Patrick Bamford, he could be replaced by a new striker and one they have been frequently linked to is Cyle Larin of Besiktas. He could cost the club €12m (£10.7m).

