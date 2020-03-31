Leeds must sign goalkeeper with PL experience

Leeds United only have themselves standing in the way of ending a 16-year cull from the English top-flight unless the season gets declared void, of course.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side have worked tirelessly all season and their current position at the top of the Championship standings merely reflects that. They hold a seven-point cushion over the dreaded playoff positions with just nines games to play.

A supercomputer has even rated the Whites’ promotion chances at a 92% as per the Euro Club Index, via the BBC.

Therefore, the west Yorkshire outfit would be wise to start putting motions in place ahead of next season, especially as they have the luxury of time on their side right now.

One issue for Marcelo Bielsa to work out is his number one spot.

Kiko Casilla’s future has been thrown into doubt ever since landing an eight-match suspension for racial abuse while Illan Meslier is only on loan at the club from Ligue 2 side Lorient.

Leeds do have a £5m option to buy the 20-year-old but have to trigger the clause before mid-May, and while they should definitely do this, it shouldn’t mean he’s granted the first-choice starting reins as he’s never played in a top-flight fixture.

The league leaders, however, should make a ploy for AFC Bournemouth shot-stopper Aaron Ramsdale, who they have been courted with this month as per Football Insider.

It would be a smarter decision to sign a keeper that has endured some sort of experience in the Premier League with Meslier providing a more than adequate back-up on the bench.

The Cherries glovesman has become Eddie Howe’s number one over seasoned veteran Artur Boruc, playing in 28 matches this season – the only game he missed was a 3-0 defeat to Watford.

Ramsdale has received glowing endorsements from his manager, who has claimed the 21-year-old has a “big future” in the game and has even tipped him to take the Three Lions number one jersey, too.

His pedigree and transition up the leagues through several loan spells only proves he’s adapted to a step up in quality each time, making him the perfect player to make Leeds’ life easier in the top-flight next season.

