Leeds United backed Jesse Marsch wholeheartedly after he had saved them from relegation last season, with the American taking over from the revered Marcelo Bielsa and earning safety on the final day.

He would add seven new faces in the summer window, and a further three in January, as the coach completely transformed the squad in his image. It was quite clear that plenty of these were signings of the manager's choosing too, as four of those names came from his Red Bull family, and three of them were compatriots of his.

Perhaps entrusting a polarising manager like him with such faith and financial backing was an unwise decision, which was proven to be the case when the hierarchy decided to dismiss him just last month.

Javi Gracia has since been named as his replacement and the Spaniard is now forced to work with a team assembled by various managers all with varying plans.

It was this failed transfer business that played a huge role in Marsch's sacking, as he could not get his players to gel. The offensive side suffered the most, with Brenden Aaronson a common culprit when it came to thwarting attacks.

How has Brenden Aaronson played for Leeds this season?

Having been signed for a mouth-watering £24.7m, the 22-year-old was billed as an all-action attacking midfielder willing to lead the press and create for his teammates.

But as of March 2023, he has just one goal and two assists across 26 appearances in all competitions. His last goal contribution actually came at the start of November, and his only goal was scored in just their third league game of the campaign too.

The USA international has averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.53 in his 24 Premier League outings and this places him 23rd in the Leeds squad, which suggests that the flop has been one of the most disappointing players in the team this term.

As such, he has rightly been lambasted for his lack of potency or meaningful contribution by pundits who possibly expected more from such an expensive signing.

Ex-Whites defender Jon Newsome even told BBC Radio Leeds his thoughts on the output of the American last week, claiming: "But over the past couple of months, since the World Cup, he’s not really produced anything, has he? It’s stats, it’s assists, goals, they’re the departments that we’re lacking in.”

With Leeds having scored just once in their last five games in all competitions, the £45k-per-week dud's anonymity becomes an increasingly pressing matter with each week.

It seems the club have already suffered a disasterclass with this acquisition, as they went full-blooded all in on Marsch much to their potential regret following his dismissal and Aaronson's continued struggles on the pitch.