Brown tips Phillips to stay at Leeds amid Liverpool interest

Michael Brown has claimed that Kalvin Phillips loves Leeds United “more than anything” amid reported interest in the midfielder from Liverpool, in an interview with Football Insider.

What did he say?

According to Bleacher Report, Premier League leaders Liverpool are interested in the signature of Phillips this summer.

The 24-year-old has been outstanding for the Elland Road club this season and has helped them climb to the top of the Championship table.

Asked whether he thought Phillips would stay, former Leeds midfielder Brown said that he loved the club and was focused on promotion.

“I think what’s great for Kalvin Phillips is that he’s had a wonderful season, he’s a great talent as we all know,” he told Football Insider.

“As a young, British player who can play in loads of positions, are there going to be clubs looking at him? Of course they are. What’s great is he loves Leeds United, he loves Leeds United more than anything else.

“He’s enjoying his football and all he’ll be looking at is trying to get the season over the line, get promoted and why not? He’s getting all the plaudits everywhere and it’s great, he’s a great kid.”

Promotion or bust?

Marcelo Bielsa and Leeds will be under huge pressure to earn promotion this season, with Phillips and a number of other players set to attract plenty of interest.

If they can return to the top flight, Leeds have a chance of keeping the youngster for at least another year, but otherwise it is hard to see him resisting the temptation to move on.

There has even been speculation that Phillips could be set for an England call-up and international representation will be easier to come by if he moves to the Premier League.