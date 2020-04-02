Bryce Hosannah nearly left Leeds in January

Leeds United youngster Bryce Hosannah very nearly left the club during the January transfer window according to his father in a recent interview with YEP writer Graham Smyth.

What’s the word?

The 20-year-old has been impressing for the U23 squad this season but is still yet to earn his first senior bow under Marcelo Bielsa.

His dad, Roger, claimed they ‘tested’ the west Yorkshire outfit at the turn of the year, and it was quickly refuted by director of football Victor Orta and youth boss Carlos Corberan.

He said:

“We tested the club, a Scottish Premier League team made a firm offer and Victor declined so his focus has just been on fighting for a place and trying to do his best for the 23s.

“We’re getting to that point where he does need first-team football but it’s a balancing act.” But with him out of contract this summer, the talented defender could still depart Elland Road if he’s not offered an extension anytime soon.

Contract situation

It would be rather telling on Leeds’ part if they fail to secure the young full-back long-term as they have in recent times dished out a two-year extension with the possibility of that becoming three to ageing veteran Pablo Hernandez.

And while the Spanish wizard clearly still possesses a lot of talent at this level of football, he isn’t getting any younger and will be 37 and still under contract – should they gain promotion.

Which is why those at the club must consider the 20-year-old’s future, even more so in defence where Bielsa is going to be left in a huge predicament this summer as it is.

No more Ben White, Gaetano Berardi out of contract and Barry Douglas being made available for an exit. The Championship’s best defence is going to be ripped apart and having prospects like Hosannah around will only lessen its impact.

As his father says, they wanted to test the waters during January and when an offer came in for him, it was quickly declined, so they ought to now back their faith up by offering him a contract extension.

