Quiz: Calling all Leeds United fans - prove you know your history!

by Mr. C share
26/4/2020 | 06:54pm

Norman Hunter’s recent passing made us all realise what an incredible team and period of success that Leeds United had under Don Revie and what a massive football institution they really are. The Premier League really is a poorer place without them and the sooner they return to England’s top tier the better.

We have reflected on the Whites and their glorious history to date and compiled a quiz that will test even the most loyal of supporters.

Can you get 25 out of 25? You will be one of the few that do.

1 of 25

How many times have Leeds United won the FA Cup?

