Quiz: Calling all Leeds United fans – prove you know your history!

Norman Hunter’s recent passing made us all realise what an incredible team and period of success that Leeds United had under Don Revie and what a massive football institution they really are. The Premier League really is a poorer place without them and the sooner they return to England’s top tier the better.

We have reflected on the Whites and their glorious history to date and compiled a quiz that will test even the most loyal of supporters.

Can you get 25 out of 25? You will be one of the few that do.