Leeds United's academy boasts a wealth of talent, and as such, they have distributed many of the graduates across English football in the hopes they can develop into first-team options.

The Championship in particular is currently laden with those who have graced the Yorkshire side, and are fighting to return at this season's conclusion with Javi Gracia's starting team as their goal.

Whilst Joe Gelhardt will certainly hope that he can manage this at Sunderland, an asset that has perhaps gone under the radar but has been excelling is young Charlie Cresswell for Millwall.

Having joined in the summer, the 20-year-old has become a mainstay for Gary Rowett's side that have been maintaining an unlikely promotion push.

That success seeks to focus on a steely defence, of which Leeds' young defender has been at the heart of.

Could Cresswell partner Wober?

Should his form take him through to the end of the season, he has every right to believe he can be the man to partner their big January addition Max Wober.

The Austrian has quickly established himself as a warrior within their camp, best outlined in how he dislocated his shoulder against Everton only to play a full game the week later in their win over Southampton.

With a 7.03 average rating for his eight Premier League games thus far, it is clear the 25-year-old has already made a big impression. He pairs his 2.8 clearances, 1.4 interceptions and 1.6 tackles per game with a 74% pass accuracy (via Sofascore), and would thrive beside the equally resolute Cresswell.

He too has earned a 7.03 average rating, but his 3.1 clearances and 1.6 tackles (per Sofascore) perhaps suggest he could be a more brutish force besides Wober, who boasts vast experience at the top of the game.

In his debut for the Lions, Rowett was quick to praise the 6 foot 2 goliath by claiming: "He showed us what he is all about. He’s worked incredibly hard and has been excellent in pre-season."

The centre-back has only gone from strength to strength, and now seems poised for a return to Leeds where he can truly establish himself as a capable defender at the top level.