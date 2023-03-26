Presenter and YouTuber Conor McGilligan has been reacting to a Leeds United injury to defender Max Wober.

The Lowdown: Early substitution

Wober, who arrived at Elland Road in January from RB Salzburg, was selected by Austria for their European Championship qualifiers with Azerbaijan and Estonia during the current international break. The 24-year-old started against Azerbaijan on Friday evening but had to be replaced before the interval with what appeared to be an injury.

Austria went on to win 4-1 but it has since been confirmed that the defender won’t feature against Estonia and will now return to Yorkshire for an assessment following a hamstring issue. The Whites are scheduled to return to Premier League action away at league leaders Arsenal next weekend, and it looks as if it could be touch and go for Wober due to his injury.

The Latest: McGilligan reacts

McGilligan, presenter of One Leeds Fan Channel, took to Twitter on Saturday morning to react to Wober’s injury. He seemed frustrated, saying:

‘Went down with no one near him - literally would be our luck.’

The Verdict: Fingers crossed

Javi Gracia has already been dealt an injury blow before the international break with Tyler Adams, who was sent to see a specialist with his own hamstring injury sustained in training, so losing Wober for an extended period of time would be another setback as the club continue to battle to remain in the Premier League.

The defender has been a regular alongside Robin Koch following Gracia’s arrival, featuring in every minute in the last four fixtures. He impressed prior to the international break against Wolves, with Leeds fans naming him as their man of the match on LeedsLive, while pundit Tony Cascarino also named him in his team of the week.

Gracia also seems to be a fan of Wober alongside Koch, with the head coach hailing the duo following his first game in charge vs Southampton.

“In my opinion, both centre backs played really well today. “They had a tough challenge. As you say with a very tall player and all the defensive line was very concentrated and the good work of the team meant we got a clean sheet.”

Therefore, Leeds will be hoping that his injury isn’t too serious, especially with two crucial home fixtures against Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace on the horizon, games which could have a big say in the club's push for survival.