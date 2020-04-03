Ayala report spells trouble for Leeds favourite

Leeds United centre-back Gaetano Berardi may have just been pushed closer to the exit door at Elland Road – that’s if recent reports are to be believed.

According to the Daily Star, the west Yorkshire outfit are eager to land 6 foot 3 Middlesbrough centre-back Daniel Ayala this summer, irrespective of the division they’ll be competing in.

It’s claimed that the 29-year-0ld is out of contract at the end of the season and will be leaving the Riverside Stadium, even if they escape relegation into League One, which has put Victor Orta and co on full alert ahead of a potential switch.

This latest report practically closes the door on the zero-to-hero Swiss defender and his long-serving career at the club.

Berardi has been limited to just 17 appearances in the Championship this campaign but has impressively clocked 11 clean sheets, and his recent form has led to fans begging for him to be handed a new contract.

His current deal is set to expire in just a few months, and any fresh information on an extension have been far and few between.

With the club seemingly set to capture Ayala regardless of the circumstances, you’d imagine it being the final nail in the coffin for the 31-year-old at Leeds.

It would be a sorry way to go after six years in west Yorkshire, where he has racked up 150 appearances – he’s also one of the few remaining survivors from the Massimo Cellino era at the club.

Bielsa is certainly going to need a centre-back or two in the summer, so it may not be wise to completely disregard the talents of Berardi just yet.

Ben White is almost certain to head back to parent club Brighton and Hove Albion, which means skipper Liam Cooper is set to be the only senior option in the role at the moment.

