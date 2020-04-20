Danny Mills reacts to Leeds Brannagan link

Former England defender Danny Mills has said that Leeds should not look to sign Cameron Brannagan this summer, in an interview with Football Insider.

What did he say?

Brannagan has had an excellent season in League One for Oxford United this term, managing five goals and seven assists from his 30 league appearances so far.

However, due to the season suspension, Oxford could be forced to sell one of their prized assets at a cut-price, with Football Insider reporting that he could become available for as little as £3m.

Leeds are said to be one of the clubs keeping a close eye on the former Liverpool man, but Mills cast doubt over whether he is ready to make such a step up.

“If they get into the Premier League they need to look a little bit higher, he told Football Insider.

“Maybe this could be one for the future.

“Oxford are doing very well at the moment and look like they are going to get promoted from League One and he may want to stay there.

“Is he going to go to Leeds and play every week? I do not see that scenario happening. I think he would be better staying another season at Oxford and playing week in week out.

“The younger players are becoming a bit savvier and realising playing games is more important. One more year playing every week can get him a better move in 12 months’ time.”

Growing influence

Brannagan has been excellent since arriving at the Kassam Stadium in 2018 and has become increasingly influential this season.

After not quite making the grade with Liverpool, he appears to have found a home with Oxford and it is no surprise that there are clubs interested.

The step up to Leeds would be steep, but given his price tag he could prove an interesting addition if he is able to continue his development.