Leeds United's U21 side were in action last night, and gave fans a glimpse into the sparkling future they have waiting for them.

They dismantled Derby County's youth outfit by beating the League One side in emphatic fashion - scoring three to no reply.

Whilst there were numerous standout performances, it seems like the star earning the most plaudits is Darko Gyabi, who actually assisted the third goal too.

The teenage sensation signed from Manchester City just last summer, and cost Jesse Marsch a cool £5m. It marked a large outlay for an unproven 18-year-old, yet he continues to make waves at the academy level.

It, therefore, begs the question as to when the gem might earn his call-up to the senior squad, particularly with the poor form of Brenden Aaronson potentially leaving a vacancy.

How has Darko Gyabi played for Leeds U21s?

Gyabi has now featured 17 times for the U21s since moving to the Yorkshire outfit, with an impressive five goal contributions from central midfield.

This form has even earned him three senior appearances too, one of which saw him hold his own against his former club during a 13-minute Premier League cameo.

During that period, he was handed a 7.0 rating for his two tackles, 100% pass accuracy, 100% duel success, and one shot (via Sofascore).

This stellar short performance was far from a fluke however, as across three games in the Football League Trophy he has maintained a 6.93 average rating as he averages two shots, one key pass, and 2.3 tackles per game (via Sofascore).

Last night's midfield masterclass has journalists raving over the 19-year-old maestro who could be the future of Javi Gracia's side.

One in particular, Joe Donnohue, took to Twitter to issue some sparkling praise: "Darko Gyabi's performance tonight is the most complete midfield display by any #LUFC player, at any level, (I've seen) this season. Passing, strength, presence, awareness, use of his body - class.

He would supplement this with further evidence: "Gyabi has toyed with Derby at every opportunity. Plays with an attitude, dynamism & real vitality. Suspect Gracia & his staff, who are here tonight, will have noticed the same."

With the backroom staff in attendance for his impressive showing, perhaps a regular spot in the first team could now open up for the hulking stopper.

Should he translate this form into the senior squad, the dynamo could be their secret weapon and the catalyst that saves the Whites from the drop as opposition will not have a wealth of footage of him playing first-team football to analyse his potential threat.

Therefore, Gracia could spring a surprise on Leeds' upcoming opponents by unleashing Gyabi in the Premier League and seeing if the youngster can make the step up.