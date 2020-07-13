Elland Road

Key Information about Elland Road

Elland Road is an iconic football stadium located in West Yorkshire, and it has been the home of Leeds United Football Club since their formation in 1919, having previously opened in 1897.

The ground is the 14th largest football stadium in the whole of England, as well as the fourth-largest outside of the Premier League with a massive 37,890 all-seated capacity. Elland Road is laid out with four famous stands; the Don Revie Stand, the Norman Hunter South Stand, the John Charles Stand, and the East Stand.

The record attendance of 57,892 was set back in 1967 during an FA Cup Fifth Round replay against Sunderland, and a modern record stands at just over 40,000 for a Premiership match against Newcastle United in 2001.

A history of Elland Road

The first occupants of Elland Road when it opened in 1897 were Holbeck Rugby Club of the rugby league, and the first competitive football match at the ground was the West Yorkshire Cup final in April 1898 between Hunslet and Harrogate. The rugby league club erected a new stand ahead of the 1898-99 season, and the ground eventually became known simply as Elland Road.

In October 1904, a new football club, Leeds City, came to an agreement to rent the ground for their upcoming season in the Football League. City experienced many financial difficulties, however, and a £1,000 offer was finally accepted for them to purchase the ground. Despite this, Leeds City were expelled from the Football League after just eight games after a scandal arose involving illegal payments to players during the war years. In 1919, Yorkshire Amateurs sold Elland Road to the newly formed Leeds United for just £250, and the rest as they say is history.

During the 1920s, a wooden roof was erected over the South Stand terrace, and another stand was built on the east side terracing called Lowfields. Floodlights were not installed until 9 November 1953, though this now meant that Leeds could play late-night fixtures in darker conditions. A fire destroyed the West Stand and parts of the pitch in the early hours of 18 September 1956, and the total damage cost was thought to have been around £100,000.

A public appeal to build a new stand with the assistance from Leeds City Council helped raise 60,000 which meant the new West Stand opened at the start of the following season. In the summer of 2017, the club announced a number of various improvements to Elland Road which enhance the cosmetics of stands, the roof, and more.

Tickets to Watch Leeds United at Elland Road

Single adult matchday tickets range from £26-37, concession tickets are available from £21, 16-18 from £16, under-16s from £10, and under-11s from £5 – all depending on the area chosen. Adult season tickets can be purchased from £508 whereas under-11s can attend every home match at Elland Road for just £72.

