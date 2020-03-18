Kalvin Phillips has just been handed an England boost

If this football delay wasn’t bad enough, it’s going to affect one of the biggest tournaments in the world.

Indeed, Euro 2020 has now become Euro 2021, and we are going to have to wait a year to watch the continent’s best international teams battle it out.

One interesting sub-plot of this though is the potential to see some emerging stars force their way into Gareth Southgate’s plans.

Indeed, you feel this tournament was coming just a year too soon for the likes of Mason Greenwood and Eddie Nketiah, two young players who are slowly but surely proving themselves for two of England’s biggest clubs, playing regular first-team football for both Manchester United and Arsenal.

However, one man who could emerge onto the England scene next season isn’t a young player, he’s actually a man who will be 25 by the time the Euros roll around.

Of course, we’re talking about Kalvin Phillips.

Gareth Southgate is a known admirer of the Yorkshire Pirlo, he’s been spotted at Elland Road a few times this season, and that has reportedly been to look at Phillips.

It’s rare for any Championship player to get a chance in the national team, the manager himself has previously said that Jack Grealish needed to prove himself in the top-flight in order to earn a call-up.

That sentiment seems to suggest that Phillips may have struggled to get into the squad at the Euros, but with the tournament being delayed until 2021, he now has a real shot.

With Leeds seemingly on their way to the Premier League, either by default or by merit, it seems that Phillips is going to get a chance to shine in the top-flight, and if he shows some of the qualities that have seen him linked with £40m moves or being considered as the best player in the Championship, then he will give the England manager something to think about.

