Leeds fans debate Gaetano Berardi future

Leeds United’s 16-year wait for top-flight football is going to be a little longer with the Football Association extending the suspension to the end of April.

In the meantime, fans at Elland Road have been discussing the future of Gaetano Berardi as he edges ever so much closer to his contract expiring.

So far, the 31-year-old hasn’t received fresh terms, and some supporters are torn about it.

Here are the ones desperate to see him re-sign…

Forget a 1 year. 5 year contract and let him retire with us and become backroom staff — David Ward 🐐 (@DAVIDLUFC_) March 18, 2020

Berardi is Leeds family of course he should be given a new contract. He is more than just a player @lufc he is a talisman for our club. — WoolleyWhite (@WoolleyWhite) March 18, 2020

1 million % yes and then a job coaching.He gets the club and we need people like him at the club — ss💙💛 (@jon_lufc_) March 18, 2020

Lifetime contract imo. Couldn’t imagine Leeds without him — Goob (@SweatyMcGoober) March 18, 2020

100% He’s been quality when called upon this season — YorkshireLad💙💛 (@pkmacman) March 19, 2020

Bera has seen us thru the dark days . Deserves at least a one year extension. Has given 100% every time he pulls on the shirt . I’d almost put him in the same.bracket as Lucas .

Bera is the White Chief . I’d want him in the trenches with me .Bleeds Leeds — Dave Wakefield (@dwakey67) March 19, 2020

There were shouts of the Swiss defender retiring with the west Yorkshire side as well as suggestions that he should be offered a lifetime contract given his services to the club.

However, a few members of the Whites faithful weren’t so inclined to see him in Leeds colours in the Premier League.

Here’s why…

He won’t hack it in premier it be too much for him but I do like the guy https://t.co/hhlYg9gD4i — Brad (@lufc75kb) March 18, 2020

If we are promoted then no — GFTO (@gary_oh15) March 18, 2020

No not if we get in the prem imagine Sala and co running at him , his arms and legs would be all over he would look like a starfish . His time has passed a good heart and passionate , we will only have 5 or 6 anyway of our 1st 11 next season — Nige (@hectorswhites) March 18, 2020

Squad player at best, won’t play many minutes in the premiership put his wages to better use I say — Andy Firth (@AndrewFirth21) March 18, 2020

Definitely not. Love the guy, totally committed but if he’s not good enough to start regularly in championship he probably won’t be good enough even for the bench in Premier — Dan (@1974db) March 18, 2020

The overriding opinion was that he wouldn’t be good enough for a top-flight challenge, especially when they come against players like Mo Salah and Sadio Mane.

However, with Ben White almost certainly likely to return to parent club Brighton & Hove Albion and lingering concerns over the fitness of Liam Cooper, Marcelo Bielsa may be wise to keep hold of the reliable centre-back otherwise he’ll have a total defensive rebuild job on his hands this summer.

Berardi knows the club, having been at Elland Road since 2014, and most importantly, knows Bielsa’s system aside from the fact that he’s kept 11 clean sheets in 17 league games, too.

It would be a massive no-brainer to hand the veteran a one-year extension and then reassess his future next summer.

And in other news, Illan Meslier tweet has loads of Leeds fans talking…