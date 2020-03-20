 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Leeds fans debate Gaetano Berardi future

by Lewis Blain share
3 minute read 20/3/2020 | 09:25am

Leeds United’s 16-year wait for top-flight football is going to be a little longer with the Football Association extending the suspension to the end of April.

In the meantime, fans at Elland Road have been discussing the future of Gaetano Berardi as he edges ever so much closer to his contract expiring.

So far, the 31-year-old hasn’t received fresh terms, and some supporters are torn about it.

Here are the ones desperate to see him re-sign…

There were shouts of the Swiss defender retiring with the west Yorkshire side as well as suggestions that he should be offered a lifetime contract given his services to the club.

However, a few members of the Whites faithful weren’t so inclined to see him in Leeds colours in the Premier League.

Here’s why…

The overriding opinion was that he wouldn’t be good enough for a top-flight challenge, especially when they come against players like Mo Salah and Sadio Mane.

However, with Ben White almost certainly likely to return to parent club Brighton & Hove Albion and lingering concerns over the fitness of Liam Cooper, Marcelo Bielsa may be wise to keep hold of the reliable centre-back otherwise he’ll have a total defensive rebuild job on his hands this summer.

Berardi knows the club, having been at Elland Road since 2014, and most importantly, knows Bielsa’s system aside from the fact that he’s kept 11 clean sheets in 17 league games, too.

It would be a massive no-brainer to hand the veteran a one-year extension and then reassess his future next summer.

