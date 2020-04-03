 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Leeds fans are loving this Luke Ayling footage

by Lewis Blain
3/4/2020

Leeds United fans have been going nuts on Twitter after hilarious footage of their right-back Luke Ayling emerged.

The fan favourite can be seen teaching his daughter his trademark ‘flop’ that has become a bit of a running joke amongst players and supporters at Elland Road.

Ayling has become a frequent figure in the starting lineup at the west Yorkshire outfit ever since joining from Bristol City back in 2016, making a total of 145 appearances whilst this campaign, he has played 28 straight league games, scoring a career-high four goals.

Leeds’ season is currently on pause due to the lockdown situation occurring across Britain with Marcelo Bielsa’s side sat top of the table with just nine games remaining.

Their seven-point cushion to the dreaded playoff positions stands them in good stead to end a 16-year wait for top-flight football at Elland Road.

And the 28-year-old will be part of whatever happens after he signed a contract extension back in October which will keep him at the club until at least 2023.

Here’s how fans have been reacting to the video clip…

