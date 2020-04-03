Leeds United fans have been going nuts on Twitter after hilarious footage of their right-back Luke Ayling emerged.
The fan favourite can be seen teaching his daughter his trademark ‘flop’ that has become a bit of a running joke amongst players and supporters at Elland Road.
.@lukeayling_8 teaching his daughter the Ayling flop will cheer you up 😂 #lufc pic.twitter.com/6g9LxjXcks
— Barney V2 (@barney___21) April 2, 2020
Ayling has become a frequent figure in the starting lineup at the west Yorkshire outfit ever since joining from Bristol City back in 2016, making a total of 145 appearances whilst this campaign, he has played 28 straight league games, scoring a career-high four goals.
Leeds’ season is currently on pause due to the lockdown situation occurring across Britain with Marcelo Bielsa’s side sat top of the table with just nine games remaining.
Their seven-point cushion to the dreaded playoff positions stands them in good stead to end a 16-year wait for top-flight football at Elland Road.
And the 28-year-old will be part of whatever happens after he signed a contract extension back in October which will keep him at the club until at least 2023.
Here’s how fans have been reacting to the video clip…
There was actual contact there to be fair …
— Martin Collinson (@redskinsfanuk) April 2, 2020
Luke will you be taking lessons from @VinnieJones65 to do this prior to the #LUFC season restart??
Thank you, gave me a much needed laugh
Hope your families are fit and healthy pic.twitter.com/fxTpfakt0C
— Prince of Leodis (@RavReehal) April 2, 2020
Absolutely brilliant
— Dave (@mcbdave) April 2, 2020
This is very funny.
— Paul (@GravPa) April 2, 2020
The similarity is uncanny!
— (@RiotBadger) April 2, 2020
Brilliant she has mastered it ALAW
— Ian Pullan (@IanPullan1) April 2, 2020
The Ayling Flop is a technique that not all can master
— Lewis Jones (@_lx3j) April 2, 2020
Straight red
— Peter Hall (@PeterHall1956) April 2, 2020
Well he’s not getting away with that anymore
— CalebG (@calebg_2312) April 2, 2020
Deadly
— . (@emcdon82) April 2, 2020
That made me chuckle no ends
— JordanLufc (@JJ_jordie) April 2, 2020
No decision from the referee ever again now then
— Jordan Jewitt (@jordan_jewitt) April 2, 2020
