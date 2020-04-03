Leeds fans are loving this Luke Ayling footage

Leeds United fans have been going nuts on Twitter after hilarious footage of their right-back Luke Ayling emerged.

The Greatest Bargains in Premier League history – How much did they cost?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 15 N’Golo Kante from Caen to Leicester City, 2015 Free transfer £300,000 £5.6m £3m

The fan favourite can be seen teaching his daughter his trademark ‘flop’ that has become a bit of a running joke amongst players and supporters at Elland Road.

.@lukeayling_8 teaching his daughter the Ayling flop will cheer you up 😂 #lufc pic.twitter.com/6g9LxjXcks — Barney V2 (@barney___21) April 2, 2020

Ayling has become a frequent figure in the starting lineup at the west Yorkshire outfit ever since joining from Bristol City back in 2016, making a total of 145 appearances whilst this campaign, he has played 28 straight league games, scoring a career-high four goals.

Leeds’ season is currently on pause due to the lockdown situation occurring across Britain with Marcelo Bielsa’s side sat top of the table with just nine games remaining.

What should happen with the Championship season?

Restart it when it's safe Vote Declare it null and void Vote

Their seven-point cushion to the dreaded playoff positions stands them in good stead to end a 16-year wait for top-flight football at Elland Road.

And the 28-year-old will be part of whatever happens after he signed a contract extension back in October which will keep him at the club until at least 2023.

Here’s how fans have been reacting to the video clip…

There was actual contact there to be fair … — Martin Collinson (@redskinsfanuk) April 2, 2020

Luke will you be taking lessons from @VinnieJones65 to do this prior to the #LUFC season restart?? Thank you, gave me a much needed laugh Hope your families are fit and healthy pic.twitter.com/fxTpfakt0C — Prince of Leodis (@RavReehal) April 2, 2020

Absolutely brilliant — Dave (@mcbdave) April 2, 2020

This is very funny. — Paul (@GravPa) April 2, 2020

The similarity is uncanny! — (@RiotBadger) April 2, 2020

Brilliant she has mastered it ALAW — Ian Pullan (@IanPullan1) April 2, 2020

The Ayling Flop is a technique that not all can master — Lewis Jones (@_lx3j) April 2, 2020

Straight red — Peter Hall (@PeterHall1956) April 2, 2020

Well he’s not getting away with that anymore — CalebG (@calebg_2312) April 2, 2020

That made me chuckle no ends — JordanLufc (@JJ_jordie) April 2, 2020

No decision from the referee ever again now then — Jordan Jewitt (@jordan_jewitt) April 2, 2020

AND in other news, Phil Hay reveals how close Leeds were to landing this 18-goal sensation in Jan…