Leeds fans react to Andrea Radrizzani's takeover claim

by Lewis Blain share
2 minute read 3/4/2020 | 04:15pm

Leeds United fans have been debating Andrea Radrizzani’s response amidst the latest takeover talk sweeping the west Yorkshire outfit.

According to 90min, PSG owners, the QSI group, still remain keen on adding Leeds to their portfolio as they believe the club has enormous potential.

And the Whites chairman spoke out for the first time about the reports earlier this week in an exclusive interview with Gianluca Di Marzio, where he admits his “desire” to doing something in this sense.

United are on the verge of ending a 16-year absence from top-flight football at Elland Road as Marcelo Bielsa has steered his side to the top of the Championship standings with only nine games remaining.

Leeds hold a seven-point cushion to the playoff positions so everything is firmly in their control for the time being.

If they do earn indeed promotion, then adding someone of Nasser Al-Khelaifi’s financial clout could transform the club tenfold in the Premier League.

Here’s how fans have reacted to the Italian’s claim…

