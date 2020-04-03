Leeds fans react to Andrea Radrizzani’s takeover claim

Leeds United fans have been debating Andrea Radrizzani’s response amidst the latest takeover talk sweeping the west Yorkshire outfit.

According to 90min, PSG owners, the QSI group, still remain keen on adding Leeds to their portfolio as they believe the club has enormous potential.

And the Whites chairman spoke out for the first time about the reports earlier this week in an exclusive interview with Gianluca Di Marzio, where he admits his “desire” to doing something in this sense.

United are on the verge of ending a 16-year absence from top-flight football at Elland Road as Marcelo Bielsa has steered his side to the top of the Championship standings with only nine games remaining.

Leeds hold a seven-point cushion to the playoff positions so everything is firmly in their control for the time being.

If they do earn indeed promotion, then adding someone of Nasser Al-Khelaifi’s financial clout could transform the club tenfold in the Premier League.

Here’s how fans have reacted to the Italian’s claim…

I remember when this would cause frenzy. — Dr.T (@DoctorT1992) April 2, 2020

He (Radrizzani) seems intent on finishing what he’s started and then allowing other investors in once the goal of the prem has been achieved. I’d argue that might be somewhat shortsighted to not get the investment as soon as but can see from a personal point why he wouldn’t — Sihurds (@sihurds) April 2, 2020

If we’re ever to compete with the financial juggernauts at the top of PL, even though I’d prefer another way, reality is we need a QSI or Red Bull level of investment. — Gary Darren (@ravadarren) April 2, 2020

I am always an optimist James but honestly if the deal was about to happen we wouldn’t hear about it until it actually happened. I just think it’s a little bit of PR teasing — Hugh Jarce (@Hughjarce2014) April 2, 2020

Only a matter of time,Historical one city club that’s going places,what’s not to like — welsh white (@pulandjo) April 2, 2020

Maybe some good news. Wonder will the season finish out as it stands or continue on — Trevor McDonald (@jackmcjr) April 2, 2020

I would love this stuff usually but at the moment I not to bothered 😕 — chris brady (@carpitone) April 2, 2020

Believe it when I see it. — Dems (@Dems32092055) April 2, 2020

Serious question, what if the premier league/efl decide nobody gets promoted, and shortarms won’t spend, loaners are gone back, where are we going to get the financial clout to get the players needed to get us up. — David 282k💙💛 (@davidkerr2821) April 2, 2020

Not interested at the mo 💙💛 — Bigal (@Bigal86673780) April 3, 2020

Got a feeling he may need this sooner rather than later after no money coming into the club at the moment and his sports tv channels are probably doing bad too… — Dave D 🇬🇧 💛💙 (@YorkshireDaveUK) April 3, 2020

Nah, that’s never gunna happen. That’s not Leeds. Wots guna hapn is we’ll get promoted wen season re-starts in a yrs time, QSI will come on board & then the resulting economic collapse will wipe away all QSI’s wealth leaving us penniless again. Now that’s more like Leeds. #LUFC — LiAm GiLl (@littleroundman) April 2, 2020

