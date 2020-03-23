Leeds fans react to Phil Hay tweet on Erling Haaland

Leeds United could have been witnessing the young talents of teenage sensation Erling Braut Haaland had things gone very differently two summers ago.

The son of former Whites defender Alf-Inge was born in west Yorkshire but has gone on to forge a career playing for Molde, then RB Salzburg and now Borussia Dortmund.

And Phil Hay at The Athletic has revealed that United offered him a very healthy wage packet to try and convince him to join in 2018, but instead he opted for the Austrian Bundesliga side.

Teamed up with @honigstein and @Worville to write about the rise of Dortmund goal machine and Leeds-born striker Erling Haaland. Includes the story of how close Leeds United came to signing him two summers ago:https://t.co/ZMiDtU3SuF — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) March 22, 2020

Here’s how fans have been reacting to Hay’s tweet…

Why do that to us Phil 🤦🏼‍♂️😂 — Glos’ White (@GlosWhite) March 22, 2020

PHIL!! 🙈🙈 — Bielsa’s Cheese Wedge Ultras (@Allcheese1) March 22, 2020

We’ve heard it before, but kick a fanbase while it’s down… — Adam J (@Ken_DeMange) March 22, 2020

Thanks Phil — Dems (@Dems32092055) March 22, 2020

Please don’t Phil 😩 — Tom Pickard💙💛 (@pickard_tom) March 22, 2020

This should cheer people up 😂 — ⚽️ Kevin Power ⚽️ (@kevinpower93) March 22, 2020

Not now Phil 🤨 — rob jones (@robjonesbcl) March 23, 2020

Plenty of supporters at Elland Road couldn’t take the news, and it’s no surprise really given their chance conversion rate in the league this season.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side rank third-worst having only turned in 13.6% of their 412 shots at goal, which is the most of any other team, per Transfermarkt.

If you are Marcelo Bielsa next season, do you...?

Start Patrick Bamford Vote Start Jean-Kevin Augustin Vote Buy a new striker... Vote

Top goalscorer Patrick Bamford only has 13 goals to his name from 36 matches.

Meanwhile, the 19-year-old is enjoying a hugely prolific campaign, even despite stepping up to the standards of the Bundesliga. Haaland has found the net 40 times from only 33 appearances.

It has led to some fans questioning whether or not they could clinch him in the future, one member of the Whites faithful even pleaded with owner Andrea Radrizzani to bring him home.

Would he come to us in the Premiership Phil? 🙏 — Financia£ Advisor (@IanLambert_IFA) March 22, 2020

He talked about playing for Leeds while at Dortmund, can’t see that happening tho — Gareth Ferguson (@GarethF89) March 22, 2020

Whilst it seems unlikely that a reunion could ever happen between the two parties – Haaland’s career trajectory is quickly rising to one of the elite strikers in the world with Leeds trying to return to the top-flight for the first time in 16 years – the teenager has publicly spoken about playing for the club and even winning the Premier League with Leeds, so who knows what can happen in the years to come.

