Leeds fans react to Ian Harte goal vs Man Utd

by Lewis Blain share
2 minute read 31/3/2020 | 08:30am

Leeds United fans have been left reacting in their masses after the club’s media team uploaded throwback footage to Twitter on Monday afternoon.

Only 18 years ago, former left-back Ian Harte netted a scorching free-kick against arch-rivals Manchester United in the Premier League, which left legendary Sky Sports commentator Martin Tyler muttering these words… “in Beckham’s class”.

The Lilywhites went onto lose the game 4-3 at Elland Road whilst the three points handed Sir Alex Ferguson’s side top spot in the league.

Despite being a defender, Harte scored plenty of goals throughout his career, and following his retirement in 2015 he had notched a total of 72 across 522 career appearances, as per Transfermarkt’s recorded matches.

The 42-year-old is widely regarded as a legend in west Yorkshire having played 268 times for Leeds before their relegation and subsequent financial issues meant he had to depart in 2004, leaving for La Liga side Levante.

Harte was even once courted by European giants Barcelona, so maybe he should have been considered in David Beckham’s class, especially from dead-ball situations, at the very least.

Here’s how fans reacted to the footage…

