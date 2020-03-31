Leeds fans react to Ian Harte goal vs Man Utd

Leeds United fans have been left reacting in their masses after the club’s media team uploaded throwback footage to Twitter on Monday afternoon.

Only 18 years ago, former left-back Ian Harte netted a scorching free-kick against arch-rivals Manchester United in the Premier League, which left legendary Sky Sports commentator Martin Tyler muttering these words… “in Beckham’s class”.

🚀 "Once it's gone… well you can see the power!" #OnThisDay in 2002, Ian Harte scored this goal against Manchester United https://t.co/RI3VAkucSQ pic.twitter.com/ezInq8bdqy — Leeds United (@LUFC) March 30, 2020

The Lilywhites went onto lose the game 4-3 at Elland Road whilst the three points handed Sir Alex Ferguson’s side top spot in the league.

Despite being a defender, Harte scored plenty of goals throughout his career, and following his retirement in 2015 he had notched a total of 72 across 522 career appearances, as per Transfermarkt’s recorded matches.

The 42-year-old is widely regarded as a legend in west Yorkshire having played 268 times for Leeds before their relegation and subsequent financial issues meant he had to depart in 2004, leaving for La Liga side Levante.

Harte was even once courted by European giants Barcelona, so maybe he should have been considered in David Beckham’s class, especially from dead-ball situations, at the very least.

Here’s how fans reacted to the footage…

Wand of a left peg https://t.co/GBno1gH4zL — lloydtidder. (@lloydtidder) March 30, 2020

Fantastic left foot, he was class https://t.co/qaLqmACo4w — Chris Martin (@ChrisMa82878003) March 30, 2020

Bartez… should have been a full back. You cant keep goal at 5ft 2in! — Alan Leaf (@AlanLeaf3) March 30, 2020

Had Harte in my fantasy football team, always good for points as a goal scoring defender. — Trickyfandango 🇮🇨🇮🇨 (@Trickyfandango) March 30, 2020

Can you give Douglas a few tips to get his free kick mojo flowing? — Michael H (@MichaelH77) March 30, 2020

Ian Harte, better than Beckham because he could pass a moving ball with accuracy. Beckham could only place a dead ball. — Danny (@skirmishmonkey) March 30, 2020

My fav leftback thru all times <3 — Felipe Cabrera (@FelipeCabrera84) March 30, 2020

My favourite leeds player 👏 — jason hallett (@jasonhallett05) March 30, 2020

Crazy good mate — H a r e ♛🇬🇧 (@Hareee_19) March 30, 2020

