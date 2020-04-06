 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Leeds fans react to Kalvin Phillips' gesture

by Lewis Blain share
2 minute read 6/4/2020 | 01:15pm

Leeds United fans are loving their midfielder Kalvin Phillips even more after his heartwarming gesture on Sunday afternoon.

The 24-year-old has been pictured laying down a wreath of flowers underneath a plaque dedicated to Chris Loftus and Kevin Speight who tragically lost their lives in Istanbul 20 years to the day.

Phillips and his Whites teammates have been forced to train from home and in isolation as the current pandemic has put pay to any action on the training pitch let alone at Elland Road.

But the Thorp Arch academy graduate clearly has deep ties to the club as shown with this classy gesture – taking time out of his day as well as leaving the safety of his home to pay his respects.

And the Leeds faithful have been lapping it up on social media.

Here’s just some of their reaction…

