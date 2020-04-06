Leeds United fans are loving their midfielder Kalvin Phillips even more after his heartwarming gesture on Sunday afternoon.
The 24-year-old has been pictured laying down a wreath of flowers underneath a plaque dedicated to Chris Loftus and Kevin Speight who tragically lost their lives in Istanbul 20 years to the day.
💙💛 #RIPChrisAndKev pic.twitter.com/cT5sVde4vV
— Leeds United (@LUFC) April 5, 2020
Phillips and his Whites teammates have been forced to train from home and in isolation as the current pandemic has put pay to any action on the training pitch let alone at Elland Road.
But the Thorp Arch academy graduate clearly has deep ties to the club as shown with this classy gesture – taking time out of his day as well as leaving the safety of his home to pay his respects.
And the Leeds faithful have been lapping it up on social media.
Here’s just some of their reaction…
Class gesture 👍🏻👍🏻🟡🔵⚪️ https://t.co/3r3RWuRgiU
— Andrew Caddick (@AndrewCaddick3) April 5, 2020
Sheer class, I hope we have this classy young man tied down to a 5 year contract at least! #LUFC https://t.co/VKG5cm0brX
— Iain M Cooke (@iainmcooke59) April 5, 2020
Goosebumps and tears here. Thank you @Kalvinphillips and @LUFC https://t.co/S08ZjC0CvZ
— 💛 Steph💙 (@Leeds_ex_teach) April 5, 2020
Well done Kalvin, stay safe
— Ingo (@ibrocksom) April 5, 2020
Kalvin, you are a credit to your family and the Leeds United family. Stay safe
— Conor Ryan (@ConorLufc) April 5, 2020
These photos of Kalvin just made me cry! Christopher and Kevin would have loved him! RIP 💛💙
— AND its this Karen! 💙💛👀👀 (@karen_alaw) April 5, 2020
Absolute credit. Brought a tear to my eye. RIP Chris and Kev 💛💙💛💙
— Lyns (@lynslufc) April 5, 2020
Our football club is totally unique, like no other in the world. #MOT
— Gary H (@garyLeeds72) April 5, 2020
Class @Kalvinphillips
— Dazza71 (@OntheBielsaBus) April 5, 2020
Future Leeds captain right here
— danny (@dannyiow) April 5, 2020
TOP, TOP man @Kalvinphillips #futureenglandinternational #futureleedscaptain #LUFC #ALAW #mot
— Matty Petch (@MattyPetch) April 5, 2020
You’re a class act @Kalvinphillips ❤️
— Jethro Q. Bunn Whackett (@Buzzard_Stubble) April 5, 2020
💙💛💙💛💙💛💙💛💙💛💙💛
— I❤️Klich💙💛RIP@WACCOE (@dskimcbski) April 5, 2020
@Kalvinphillips fantastic gesture at a time when we can’t collectively remember in ER.
What better way to honour them than to get this season done and get back to where we belong…
— Cozy 💙💛 (@Cozy1978) April 5, 2020
Exceptional – well done Kalvin.
— Chris. Wilkinson (@ChrisWi14565121) April 5, 2020
Oozes class on and off the pitch.
— jc (@methleywhites) April 5, 2020
AND in other news, Former reject left Leeds for free, now is worth £20 MILLION+…