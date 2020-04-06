Leeds fans react to Kalvin Phillips’ gesture

Leeds United fans are loving their midfielder Kalvin Phillips even more after his heartwarming gesture on Sunday afternoon.

The 24-year-old has been pictured laying down a wreath of flowers underneath a plaque dedicated to Chris Loftus and Kevin Speight who tragically lost their lives in Istanbul 20 years to the day.

Phillips and his Whites teammates have been forced to train from home and in isolation as the current pandemic has put pay to any action on the training pitch let alone at Elland Road.

But the Thorp Arch academy graduate clearly has deep ties to the club as shown with this classy gesture – taking time out of his day as well as leaving the safety of his home to pay his respects.

And the Leeds faithful have been lapping it up on social media.

Here’s just some of their reaction…

Sheer class, I hope we have this classy young man tied down to a 5 year contract at least! #LUFC https://t.co/VKG5cm0brX — Iain M Cooke (@iainmcooke59) April 5, 2020

Well done Kalvin, stay safe — Ingo (@ibrocksom) April 5, 2020

Kalvin, you are a credit to your family and the Leeds United family. Stay safe — Conor Ryan (@ConorLufc) April 5, 2020

These photos of Kalvin just made me cry! Christopher and Kevin would have loved him! RIP 💛💙 — AND its this Karen! 💙💛👀👀 (@karen_alaw) April 5, 2020

Absolute credit. Brought a tear to my eye. RIP Chris and Kev 💛💙💛💙 — Lyns (@lynslufc) April 5, 2020

Our football club is totally unique, like no other in the world. #MOT — Gary H (@garyLeeds72) April 5, 2020

Future Leeds captain right here — danny (@dannyiow) April 5, 2020

You’re a class act @Kalvinphillips ❤️ — Jethro Q. Bunn Whackett (@Buzzard_Stubble) April 5, 2020

@Kalvinphillips fantastic gesture at a time when we can’t collectively remember in ER. What better way to honour them than to get this season done and get back to where we belong… — Cozy 💙💛 (@Cozy1978) April 5, 2020

Exceptional – well done Kalvin. — Chris. Wilkinson (@ChrisWi14565121) April 5, 2020

Oozes class on and off the pitch. — jc (@methleywhites) April 5, 2020

