Leeds fans react to Marcelo Bielsa footage

Leeds United fans are not only missing football, but their cult hero manager Marcelo Bielsa, too after footage has emerged of the Argentine on Twitter this week.

I miss his voice. Let’s not forget this moment #lufc pic.twitter.com/b5cAeGzISH — Barney V2 (@barney___21) March 26, 2020

It’s coming up to a month since football was last played at Elland Road, and it’s not expected back until the end of April at the very earliest, so for now, the Whites’ promotion charge is on hold.

Bielsa has guided his side to the top of the table, holding a seven-point advantage to the playoff positions, meaning they have a real chance of ending that 16-year wait for top-flight football, should the campaign resume anytime soon.

Calling all FFC readers! Raise money for charities and bring together communities this Saturday the 28th at 3pm by taking part in the #FLYTHEFLAG campaign. Click this banner to find out how you can get involved.

Here’s how fans have been reacting to the footage from a press conference last term…

I still love this, cpuld watch it on loop 😂 still really miss salim 💔 — Chelle 💙💛 (@ChelleLUFC) March 26, 2020

Brilliant! 😂😂😂 — Marta Parodi 💙💛 (@martitabaires) March 26, 2020

Im sure he knows we smile with him on this. #KeepSafe especially MB — Alan #LUFC100 and counting (@penderel) March 26, 2020

Miss both of them. — Joanne 💙💛 still chasing wild horses (@Lady_From_Mars) March 26, 2020

Love that. Love Leeds. Love Bielsa. — Kian Lehmann (@KianLehmann) March 26, 2020

Quality 😂 — Stephen Fennell (@StephenFennel15) March 26, 2020

A great double act — John Evans (@evans1951) March 27, 2020

Early on when MB spoke English and Salim said beuno… So tender so sweet — Lil Jumbo Hoorah (@Marvin100) March 26, 2020

The best translator we have ever had . Hands down — Martin Roberts💙💛 (@wowmart1974) March 27, 2020

Ha,Ha, just love this. Seems a long while ago now. — Barry Briggs (@BarryBriggs2) March 27, 2020

Despite not yet achieving success with the west Yorkshire outfit, it’s clear to see that Bielsa is adorned by many at the club.

There were even a few supporters missing his former translator Salim Lamrani, who was alongside the 64-year-old throughout his first season at the club at pretty much every opportunity.

Missing football!? There’s still plenty of Leeds discussion going on in the Vital Leeds Forum! Click here to get involved!

“Quality” and “brilliant” were just two reactions that summed up the video to a tee.

Although many at Elland Road will be waiting a while before they hear from their chief-in-command again.

Can you name the result these iconic Liverpool images belong to? Give it a go now…

1 of 25 What result does this iconic Liverpool image belong to? 3-2 3-0 2-0 1-1

AND in other news, Were Leeds right to sell Pontus Jansson?