Leeds fans react to Neil Warnock’s promotion comments

Former Leeds United boss Neil Warnock has caused a stir in west Yorkshire as he quite often does with his latest comments surrounding the Whites’ current promotion plight.

Best of the Decade: Top scorers & creators – Can you name them?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 20 Who won the Premier League Golden Boot the 2009/10 season? Wayne Rooney Didier Drogba Frank Lampard Carlos Tevez/Fernando Torres

Speaking to the Daily Mail, the divisive veteran said:

“There is so much at stake for clubs throughout the leagues.

“That applies to Truro City and it applies to Leeds and West Brom and Plymouth and Exeter and Swindon and Rotherham and Oxford United and Portsmouth.

“Those are just the clubs at the top. Surely, you just play it to a finish, whenever that may be, even if it’s the end of the year.”

And even though his remarks were rather favourable on Marcelo Bielsa’s side gaining promotion, it’s still led to fans being torn over their ex-manager.

Do you still hate Neil Warnock?

100%. Vote Nope Vote

The 71-year-old was only in charge of the Elland Road outfit for the 2012/13 season but did possess a horrible squad of players, one that he had promised promotion with, so supporters have clearly had an issue with him ever since he was sacked.

Here’s how they have been reacting to his latest comments on social media…

This would be unforgivable, the season is 3/4 done. If an F1 race was ended at this stage the result would stand. Liverpool fans must be horrified at this suggestion as well. https://t.co/JZOEcMDeFV — Lord H (@LordHasALamb) April 5, 2020

Strange days indeed https://t.co/wDRQJT1dXU — David Wood (@mrdavidnwood) April 5, 2020

Torn, on the one hand sensible opinion, on the other Colin. — Rich (@couerdelion73) April 5, 2020

Everyone’s favourite pantomime dame — Dig for Bondsnood (@bondsnood) April 5, 2020

Didn’t ask him. — Matty 🎮 (@mattyleeds18) April 5, 2020

Always thought he spoke a lot of sense 🤣🤣🤣 — Gaetano is king (@escapetoprague) April 5, 2020

Never wrong this man.. never 👍😂 — Smalesy (@shez_dictates) April 5, 2020

Top bloke, always rated his opinion 😊 — Paul Walker (@PaulWalker95) April 5, 2020

Always loved Colin. Knows his stuff — ᗰᗩᖇTIᑎ ᔕᕼᗩᑎᗪ (@mirts88) April 5, 2020

Well said lad ! You know it makes sense #alaw — Mark P Makey (@markpmakey) April 5, 2020

Sensible thing he eva said 💙💛 — Bigal (@Bigal86673780) April 5, 2020

AND in other news, Ayala report spells trouble for Leeds favourite…