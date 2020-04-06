 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Leeds fans react to Neil Warnock's promotion comments

by Lewis Blain share
2 minute read 6/4/2020 | 05:30pm

Former Leeds United boss Neil Warnock has caused a stir in west Yorkshire as he quite often does with his latest comments surrounding the Whites’ current promotion plight.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, the divisive veteran said:

“There is so much at stake for clubs throughout the leagues.

“That applies to Truro City and it applies to Leeds and West Brom and Plymouth and Exeter and Swindon and Rotherham and Oxford United and Portsmouth.

“Those are just the clubs at the top. Surely, you just play it to a finish, whenever that may be, even if it’s the end of the year.”

And even though his remarks were rather favourable on Marcelo Bielsa’s side gaining promotion, it’s still led to fans being torn over their ex-manager.

The 71-year-old was only in charge of the Elland Road outfit for the 2012/13 season but did possess a horrible squad of players, one that he had promised promotion with, so supporters have clearly had an issue with him ever since he was sacked.

Here’s how they have been reacting to his latest comments on social media…

