Leeds fans react to Phil Hay’s Elland Road claim

Leeds United fans have been left in a frenzy after The Athletic’s Phil Hay delivered a bold statement to Twitter on Friday afternoon.

Leeds' stadium future?

Redevelop Elland Road Vote Move from Elland Road Vote

The ever-reliable Whites reporter lauded Spurs and their new stadium following an article from one of his colleagues, Charlie Eccleshare, and accompanied the praise with a pondering Leeds moving into one of their own.

I love the rough edge of Elland Road and would miss it if Leeds United ever decamped to a new ground. But this from @CDEccleshare is what Spurs got with their £1bn stadium, including a microbrewery:https://t.co/fGreyPsGaW — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) April 3, 2020

Elland Road has been the club’s home since forming 100 years ago in 1919 and is the 14th largest stadium in English football, and the third largest outside the top-flight behind the Stadium of Light and Hillsborough.

But given the recent links speculating a possible takeover of the west Yorkshire outfit by PSG powerhouses QSI, and their lofty ambitions to once again be a ‘great’ in the Premier League, are they restricting themselves with their 37,000-odd capacity?

Best of the Decade: Top scorers & creators – Can you name them?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 20 Who won the Premier League Golden Boot the 2009/10 season? Wayne Rooney Didier Drogba Frank Lampard Carlos Tevez/Fernando Torres

Supporters have been discussing the matter on social media with many wanting a redevelopment of their current ground rather than moving elsewhere.

Here’s what has been said…

If we ever left Elland road it would be the death of Leeds United. Prawn sandwich brigade can stay as far away from us as possible https://t.co/ntH2te4RRt — Sam in self iso (@SamBirdyy) April 3, 2020

Totally agree but we will have to move on if we want to compete… https://t.co/7OHr6rK7nf — Steve Bedlow (@bedlows) April 3, 2020

No need to move 1- Fill In the SW corner +1,500

2- remove the “viewing boxes” from South stand + 500

3- redevelop West Stand + 10,000 Approx 50,000 seater- no need to move Those who want to be winded & dined can go in the East/West- those who want to rough it up go in SS/Kop — Chris Delaney (@ChrisGoEco) April 3, 2020

Elland Roads got soul, no amount of money can buy that. — Shelley Bush (@ShelleyBush02) April 3, 2020

I would love to design a new Elland Road, modern in standards & facilities, but architectural shape & atmosphere of old grounds. The whole modern bowl concept is not English football, there needs to be a clear kop, a clear away section, & a clear prawn sandwich brigade section. — JD (@MrJD83JohnDay) April 3, 2020

Redevelop Elland Road. There’s not a new ground in England that has improved the atmosphere. Nearly all fans of teams playing in new grounds would go back to their original homes in a heartbeat. — Robbie Hyett (@HyettRobbie) April 3, 2020

Just replicate the East Stand on the West, loads of room to build. Keep Kop and South Stand as they are as they are priceless. We don’t need more than 50k as club will always be up and down, it’s how we rolll. 22k in a new, soulless 60k bowl would be team and finance destroying. — Phil Hardaker (@philjh1975) April 3, 2020

Elland road is the only place for us . — Craig. (@bandforgood) April 3, 2020

I’d love a Redeveloped Elland Road. — Andy Dent (@Thedentsmaster) April 3, 2020

Thing is, if Leeds gets to premiership then another 20,000 fans wanting a seat, it’s inevitable they might look elsewhere for 60,000 stadium 👍 — Ingo (@ibrocksom) April 3, 2020

You can’t take anything away from spurs here, unbelievable ground. I wouldn’t be complaining if we got a new ground with a bar stretching the length of the south stand or kop mind you — Jack (@JackSnowey) April 3, 2020

We will end up with a new ground in one form/location or another.

Most people don’t want the (1970s) run down loos etc of certain parts of the ground and the future will arrive soon enough.

Hopefully the ground will be improved to a high standard so the ‘feel’ will always remain — Gary James (@thsexychocolate) April 3, 2020

Be careful what you wish for. Spurs also got staff furloughed by a billionaire owner while CEO Levy is paid £7m a year. New stadium for #lufc? Possibly. But only if we can keep our soul. That’s not a given, West Ham lost theirs.#mot #FootballFamily — Martin Gilson (@Gilbo41) April 3, 2020

Corporate and souless. A microbrewery..just what every football club needs…. — Jeremy chapman (@Jeremychapman15) April 3, 2020

AND in other news, Leeds fans react to Ben White transfer latest…