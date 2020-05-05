Leeds fans react to Phil Hay PL relegation claim

Leeds United fans have been reacting in their droves to a Phil Hay tweet this week after the reliable Athletic journalist suggested what the west Yorkshire outfit would do if the Premier League denied teams relegation to the Championship.

it would cause big problems, for sure. Leeds would argue for an expanded EPL but you're up against the top six clubs who already think they've got too many games to cope with. — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) May 4, 2020

Hay claims such a decision would cause “big problems” whilst the Whites are likely to argue for an expanded top-flight to accommodate their likely promotion.

Elland Road has been bereft of Premier League football for 16 years now and this campaign finally looked to be the one that saw them promoted yet the current circumstances off the field have increased doubts over what could happen.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side have occupied an automatic spot for the majority of the season and sit some seven points clear of the playoff zone, so it would be very harsh to deny them after 37 games.

Which is why many concerned Leeds fans have been responding to Hay with their thoughts on the matter.

Here’s what has been said…

Here we go, can just see it now. No relegations and no promotions. How’s that for maintaining the integrity of the sport #lufc https://t.co/tveO0SiFGn — Adam Room (@AdamRoom17) May 4, 2020

Unreal situation! Playing out the season with no relegation threat renders them meaningless friendlies. I could envisage 1 or 2 court cases if this is what prevents LUFC and WBAFC being promoted. — 1919 – Bielsa 💙💛 (@aclr1972) May 4, 2020

It’s literally pointless to play out season other than they want their money paid. Surely even the fans can’t be happy with that. — Nick Walmsley 💛💙 (@NickW1982) May 4, 2020

If the premier league block us coming up based on this what is the point in football? — Danny (@dsw1986) May 4, 2020

How on earth can you have no relegation Phil? What would be the point of finishing the season with risk involved? — James Jaffray (@jaffacakes1984) May 4, 2020

Time to lose a cup competition then. Top six play weakened teams, so lose Carabao Cup imho. Promotion cannot be ignored. — Channi Patel💙💛 (@ChanniPatel) May 4, 2020

If they refuse promotion, that’s a real poke in the eye for any kind of fairness in english football. Wonder how much they care though. — Charlie Phillips (@charliechar) May 4, 2020

Private members club, and we could be black balled ! — JT1919💙💛 (@JohnmjtJt1919) May 4, 2020

No point in playing the season to a conclusion without relegation, there is absolutely no point in playing with nothing at stake, no more than friendly matches. Shocking that clubs are using this tragedy to try and avoid relegation. The whole competition would lose its integrity — stormy (@hankatol) May 4, 2020

Money grabbing. Everyone can see these planks for what they are. Seriously unimpressed by Brighton (they’re bigwigs seem grounded and well run ont radio). Hope they see sense and dont go down the financial route. @premierleague could do their own TV service and make a mint. #mot — Michael Shanly (@Shanly89) May 4, 2020

