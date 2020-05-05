 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Submissions
Menu
Menu
  1. Home
  2. Leeds United News
Leeds fans react to Phil Hay PL relegation claim

Leeds fans react to Phil Hay PL relegation claim

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 5/5/2020 | 09:45am

Leeds United fans have been reacting in their droves to a Phil Hay tweet this week after the reliable Athletic journalist suggested what the west Yorkshire outfit would do if the Premier League denied teams relegation to the Championship.

Hay claims such a decision would cause “big problems” whilst the Whites are likely to argue for an expanded top-flight to accommodate their likely promotion.

A true test for any Leeds fan: Can you match these iconic images with the right results?

1 of 25

What scoreline does this iconic Leeds image belong to?

Elland Road has been bereft of Premier League football for 16 years now and this campaign finally looked to be the one that saw them promoted yet the current circumstances off the field have increased doubts over what could happen.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side have occupied an automatic spot for the majority of the season and sit some seven points clear of the playoff zone, so it would be very harsh to deny them after 37 games.

Missing football!? There’s still plenty of Leeds discussion going on in the Vital Leeds Forum! Click here to get involved!

Which is why many concerned Leeds fans have been responding to Hay with their thoughts on the matter.

Here’s what has been said…

AND in other news, Leeds fans go berserk over Graham Smyth claim

Article title: Leeds fans react to Phil Hay PL relegation claim

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site:

 