 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Submissions
Menu
Menu
  1. Home
  2. Leeds United News
Leeds fans react to Phil Hay's interview with Rob Price

Leeds fans react to Phil Hay’s interview with Rob Price

by Lewis Blain share
2 minute read 6/4/2020 | 08:10pm

Leeds United fans have been reacting to Phil Hay’s latest column where he has been in discussion with head of medicine and performance, Rob Price.

Price has to spend five days a week at Thorp Arch as he oversees the one aspect of the club that simply cannot shut down during these times.

The Greatest Bargains in Premier League history – How much did they cost?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%
1 of 15

N’Golo Kante from Caen to Leicester City, 2015

The interview goes onto reference exactly how the club prepared for this circumstance with news initially breaking from China as well as how the players are keeping fit given Marcelo Bielsa’s rigorous demands.

Price believes a mini-preseason will need to occur before any match action and claims that when football does indeed resume, Leeds will be 100 per cent ready to go, which could give them an advantage.

Will Leeds get promoted this season?

Yes of course!

Yes of course!

Doubting it now...

Doubting it now...

They’ll restart sitting top of the Championship standings after 37 games, seven points from the dreaded playoff positions with only nine left to play.

United are on the verge of ending a 16-year wait for top-flight football at Elland Road – of course, they’ll be ready.

Here’s how supporters have been reacting to the article…

AND in other news, Leeds fans react to what this “exceptional” star has done…

Article title: Leeds fans react to Phil Hay’s interview with Rob Price

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site:

 