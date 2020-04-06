Leeds fans react to Phil Hay’s interview with Rob Price

Leeds United fans have been reacting to Phil Hay’s latest column where he has been in discussion with head of medicine and performance, Rob Price.

Price has to spend five days a week at Thorp Arch as he oversees the one aspect of the club that simply cannot shut down during these times.

The interview goes onto reference exactly how the club prepared for this circumstance with news initially breaking from China as well as how the players are keeping fit given Marcelo Bielsa’s rigorous demands.

Price believes a mini-preseason will need to occur before any match action and claims that when football does indeed resume, Leeds will be 100 per cent ready to go, which could give them an advantage.

They’ll restart sitting top of the Championship standings after 37 games, seven points from the dreaded playoff positions with only nine left to play.

United are on the verge of ending a 16-year wait for top-flight football at Elland Road – of course, they’ll be ready.

Its going to be interesting to see if we come back "stronger" with a couple of key players back to fitness. Of course this goes for other teams too. I hope the final 9 games don't turn into a lottery. — david_cusworth (@David_C68) April 6, 2020

Bielsa should be running the country! — Gurj Sagoo (@judgeaknee) April 6, 2020

In January?! He really is a god — Jordan (@JordanFrancis99) April 6, 2020

Fascinating insight Phil, enjoyed that. — Rob Brookes (@brookesy187) April 6, 2020

Would have gave them 2/3 weeks off myself. We’re the fittest team in the league and sounds like we’re going to try and maintain that through till June and then if it does pay off we’ve only got a short period of time to recover to then have a crack at the prem. Bad call imo — Reece Price (@Reece7Price) April 6, 2020

Great article Phil. Very interesting stuff. Fingers crossed all of their preparation pays off! — Jacob Ehrlich (@JacobEhrlichUK) April 6, 2020

We always start seasons well so I think once it starts again we will start where we left off, get another bielsa mini pre season in to them and we will come back all guns blazing 🙌🏻 — Robert James (@Robertkas86) April 6, 2020

Marcelo Bielsa planning for Coronavirus before the government. What a man. https://t.co/Z3fG6lC0ue — Carts (@3stripes89) April 6, 2020

When #lufc are more prepared for Coronavirus than the government you realise how far we’ve come as a club! https://t.co/tVxS7BuRva — Brighterbeat (@EastStandL29) April 6, 2020

It’s easy to take our fitness levels and attention to detail for granted at times. This article shines a light on just what a great staff we have. Starting fast under Bielsa has happened in both seasons. I have no doubt that when we’re up and running again, we’ll be ready again. https://t.co/0pZFOrVaQz — James (@JamesLUFC) April 6, 2020

The club is in such good hands right now. Unrecognisable from a few years ago 🙏🏼 — Connor (@MarkoConnor27) April 6, 2020

This club 👏👏 — Paul Herbert (@1973LeedsUnited) April 6, 2020

PL thinking. PL club. — Natucy (@Natucy2) April 6, 2020

The foresight is brilliant — paul sheridan : (@paulie25863) April 6, 2020

From top to bottom we’re ready for the PL. — Stuart Lusted (@YattonStu) April 6, 2020

