Leeds fans discuss QSI takeover reports

by Lewis Blain share
2 minute read 1/4/2020 | 05:40pm

Leeds United takeover? Where have we heard this before? Plenty of supporters have been left discussing the latest news on social media with many getting a bit tired of such links.

According to 90min, the Paris Saint-Germain’s Qatari owners have been in talks with Whites chairman Andrea Radrizzani over a potential deal with QSI keen to bolster their armoury with the acquisition of an English club.

Do Leeds need a takeover?

Yes 100%

No way

It’s claimed that despite having the opportunity to sign several other top-flight teams, it is the west Yorkshire outfit they desire most as they believe the club has enormous potential.

This, of course, isn’t the first time that there have been murmurs about a possible change in ownership as The Athletic’s Phil Hay has previously claimed that fans shouldn’t discount the San Franciso 49ers, minority shareholders at the club, from having an interest in gaining a controlling stake in the club.

Just this week alone, the ever-reliable United scribe claimed Radrizzani is pumping in excess of £1m per month into the club to keep it afloat, and that’s not a sustainable plan going forward.

But for now, it remains to be seen if these fresh reports will come to fruition.

Here’s how supporters at Elland Road have been reacting…

