Leeds United fans have been reminiscing about a former player on social media this week after the club’s official Twitter feed posted a highlights reel of Ross McCormack and his best ten goals for the club.

The 33-year-old, who is now without a team, enjoyed a very prolific four years at Elland Road after scoring 58 goals in 157 appearances, which also included 31 assists before he joined Championship rivals Fulham in an £11m deal.

McCormack went on to play for Aston Villa and two Australian A-League sides but has been a free agent since the summer.

There are many mixed opinions on the Scotsman in west Yorkshire, some would love to see his attacking exploits under Marcelo Bielsa whilst some are still slightly hurting by his 2014 exit.

During his time at United, McCormack won the players’ and fans’ ‘Player of the Year’ award in 2013/14 where he also clinched the Championship’s Golden Boot and was named in the PFA ‘Team of the Year’.

Here’s how fans have been reacting to the throwback video…

Bet he regrets going to Fulham and then villa. Finished his career. — Ben Turner 💙💛 (@chef_benturner) March 30, 2020

Saved us from relegation that year under Colin. Top player — Oliver Medd (@OliverMedd7) March 30, 2020

We were literally a one man team back then. McCormack was head and shoulders above anything else in this league. — Scott Eaglen (@ScottEaglen) March 30, 2020

The McCormack and Smith partnership was stuff of dreams. — Adam Hulbert (@AdamHulbert) March 30, 2020

Loved him that season- So selfish but ruthless. Has anyone ever left us and reached the heights? Delph… — Liam Moore (@LiamMoo19110227) March 30, 2020

Unbelievable talent up there with beckford as my favourite striker — James Cowlam (@jamcowlam) March 30, 2020

Be awesome in this team. Shame — Keiran Hickman (@Kasper_Sickman) March 30, 2020

Unbelievable player for us. Shame he left how he did. — Ben Mcparland (@Ben_Mcparland) March 30, 2020

Too lazy. Not enough application. — steve holmes (@steve14b) March 30, 2020

Would depend on Ross’ attitude. MB could make prime RM a world beater. At his best he’s arguably the best player we’ve had outside top flight (literally kept us up on his own in 13/14…28g and 10a in a team finishing 15th 🤯). Doesn’t get credit he deserves. — Glos’ White (@GlosWhite) March 30, 2020

Prime McCormack under Bielsa would rip this league apart. https://t.co/xmxHd1sWDg — Jack (@EllandReports) March 30, 2020

We so badly need a player like him rn https://t.co/BTsywfzf1g — Rylan kennedy (@Rylankennedy1) March 30, 2020

Unplayable at his best https://t.co/aYgPmFd7JL — Joe Lynch (@joelufc26) March 30, 2020

What an absolute genius. Doesn’t get enough credit for the 13/14 season. #lufc https://t.co/E7ThQjNARf — Joseph Brook (@JBSports_lufc) March 30, 2020

