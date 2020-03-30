 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Leeds fans discuss ex-striker Ross McCormack

by Lewis Blain share
2 minute read 30/3/2020 | 07:50pm

Leeds United fans have been reminiscing about a former player on social media this week after the club’s official Twitter feed posted a highlights reel of Ross McCormack and his best ten goals for the club.

The 33-year-old, who is now without a team, enjoyed a very prolific four years at Elland Road after scoring 58 goals in 157 appearances, which also included 31 assists before he joined Championship rivals Fulham in an £11m deal.

McCormack went on to play for Aston Villa and two Australian A-League sides but has been a free agent since the summer.

There are many mixed opinions on the Scotsman in west Yorkshire, some would love to see his attacking exploits under Marcelo Bielsa whilst some are still slightly hurting by his 2014 exit.

During his time at United, McCormack won the players’ and fans’ ‘Player of the Year’ award in 2013/14 where he also clinched the Championship’s Golden Boot and was named in the PFA ‘Team of the Year’.

Here’s how fans have been reacting to the throwback video…

AND in other news, Leeds urged to sign Aston Villa colossus…

