Leeds fans react to Andrea Radrizzani tweet

Leeds United fans have been gushing over what the club has been up to recently after chairman Andrea Radrizzani tweeted a series of images.

Should Radrizzani sell up to QSI?

Yes! Vote No! Vote

The Whites staff have been helping out the local community as well as the NHS by what appears to be packing food essentials, and supporters at Elland Road have been lapping it up on Twitter.

With no football action on the pitch, the west Yorkshire outfit have been trying to contribute in any way possible, so no wonder the chief-in-command is proud of the work his staff are doing in these devastating times.

Leeds’ promotion push is currently on pause with them sat top of the Championship standings, holding a seven-point cushion over the dreaded playoff zone with just nine games remaining.

Cameo Clubs: Which obscure teams did these football legends play for?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 19 Legends of the game don't come much bigger than Pelé but which of these clubs did he end his illustrious career with? New York Cosmos Santos Fort Lauderdale Strikers Happy Valley

They are arguably favourites to clinch a return to the Premier League, which in turn would end a 16-year hiatus and bring copious amounts of joy to the United faithful.

Here’s how those fans have been reacting to the goodwill gesture…

Leeds is a massive part of the Leeds community sometimes it’s more than football. Fantastic this 👏👏 — Barney V2 (@barney___21) March 31, 2020

Terrific effort all. Well done 👍 — Eireleeds1💙💛 (@kevingaff) March 31, 2020

Club has come a very long way 😍 — maxweatherhead (@maxweatherhead) March 31, 2020

Well done guys so proud of you all 👏👏👏👏 — Richard seaman (@rjsbuilder) March 31, 2020

Great Work By Club.. Great Genuine Staff Squad Management ☺ — borisirishwhite (@leinsterwhite) March 31, 2020

Love this club so much !!! — Peter T (@PeterTu27492601) March 31, 2020

Amazon brave people with a community that stick together. MOT nice touch Leeds Utd xx 😘 — Zoe hayes (@Zoehaye51790711) March 31, 2020

Fantastic effort guys. So proud of my club 💙💛👏👏😷 — Jt (@jock_tate) March 31, 2020

My club my job #’ love both — Damon scholes (@ScholesDamon) March 31, 2020

Brilliant work Leeds.

MOT — Sorely (@Samtonked76) March 31, 2020

What a chairman. Leads from the front setting the example..

Staff and colleagues follow a good leader

Team leeds utd — Neil Spratt (@NSpratt) March 31, 2020

Class this 👏 Fair play mot — Lucas O’Brien (@Lucaslufc6) March 31, 2020

Big up radz — Rio32LUFC__ and 1,919 others (@Rio32LUFC_) March 31, 2020

I think a few @premierleague clubs like @SpursOfficial could take a leaf out our book. What a great club. — @RedYeadonLeeds (@RedYeadonLeeds) April 1, 2020

AND in other news, Phil Hay issues update on QSI’s potential Leeds takeover…