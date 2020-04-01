 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Leeds fans react to Andrea Radrizzani tweet

by Lewis Blain share
2 minute read 1/4/2020 | 01:20pm

Leeds United fans have been gushing over what the club has been up to recently after chairman Andrea Radrizzani tweeted a series of images.

Should Radrizzani sell up to QSI?

Yes!

Yes!

No!

No!

The Whites staff have been helping out the local community as well as the NHS by what appears to be packing food essentials, and supporters at Elland Road have been lapping it up on Twitter.

With no football action on the pitch, the west Yorkshire outfit have been trying to contribute in any way possible, so no wonder the chief-in-command is proud of the work his staff are doing in these devastating times.

Leeds’ promotion push is currently on pause with them sat top of the Championship standings, holding a seven-point cushion over the dreaded playoff zone with just nine games remaining.

They are arguably favourites to clinch a return to the Premier League, which in turn would end a 16-year hiatus and bring copious amounts of joy to the United faithful.

Here’s how those fans have been reacting to the goodwill gesture…

