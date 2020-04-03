Leeds fans react to Ben White transfer latest

Leeds United fans have been left astonished by the latest transfer news surrounding loan star Ben White as one top-flight team is starting to dampen their interest in him.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool are blown away by the 22-year-old but have one major doubt over his aerial ability with him standing at just 6 foot tall.

Although this hasn’t been a problem for Marcelo Bielsa this campaign, seeing as he’s started the Brighton ace in every single game, it could be an issue for Jurgen Klopp as he doesn’t possess a central defender under 6 foot 2.

White has become a fan-favourite at Elland Road but is due back on the south coast at the end of the season where he’ll be under the Seagulls’ control – whether that means he remains at Brighton or leaves on a transfer still remains to be seen.

The Englishman has won 2.8 aerial duels a game on average and is also recording three clearances, 2.3 interceptions and 1.7 tackles per match, via WhoScored.

Where will Ben White be next season?

Brighton Vote Leeds Vote Liverpool Vote

Which is why some supporters in west Yorkshire are sarcastically agreeing with Liverpool’s claim in the hope that Bielsa and co can swoop in and land him permanently in the summer.

Here’s what has been said…

Decent inside track into Liverpool's scouting of Ben White.

Clearly like what they see (who wouldn't?!) but concerns raised by their talent spotters over his height and physique.https://t.co/75t2hyinOJ — James Marshment (@marshyleeds) April 2, 2020

Yeah hes too small and weak for liverpool 😉 — Ruairi Quinn (@J1mmylufc) April 2, 2020

Good we will take him.

Guy is a Rolls Royce. — Sorely (@Samtonked76) April 2, 2020

He’ll be playing for us and we’ll be taking Milner back as well. Looking forward to our Premier League title push next season tbh. MOT xxx — Ash Cook (@ashcook4) April 2, 2020

They aren’t having him#lufc — 💛DD1965💙 (@DD1965LUFC) April 2, 2020

In that case, best the don’t bother. — Mateusz ¡VAMOS LEEDS CARAJO! (@mathautomatic) April 2, 2020

Think there’s been comparisons to John Stones that’s why. Longer term he’s obviously lost his way. I think White does look better than Stones did in this division anyway. — Scott Eaglen (@ScottEaglen) April 2, 2020

He is very short and stick thin to be fair. They need a chunky Ruddock type like the old days! — Andy Moran (@Coradomoz) April 2, 2020

He is tiny not good enough for Liverpool we will keep him though 😜 — TimAubert (@TimAubert) April 3, 2020

Yep agreed – too short and way too fat – you heard that Brighton ?? Better leave that lad where he is looks like @lufc have ruined him — Col (@colriley79) April 3, 2020

Played his last game for us sad he’s a class act — CM (@ChrisMoulds01) April 2, 2020

