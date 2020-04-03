 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Leeds fans react to Ben White transfer latest

by Lewis Blain share
2 minute read 3/4/2020 | 12:45pm

Leeds United fans have been left astonished by the latest transfer news surrounding loan star Ben White as one top-flight team is starting to dampen their interest in him.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool are blown away by the 22-year-old but have one major doubt over his aerial ability with him standing at just 6 foot tall.

Although this hasn’t been a problem for Marcelo Bielsa this campaign, seeing as he’s started the Brighton ace in every single game, it could be an issue for Jurgen Klopp as he doesn’t possess a central defender under 6 foot 2.

White has become a fan-favourite at Elland Road but is due back on the south coast at the end of the season where he’ll be under the Seagulls’ control – whether that means he remains at Brighton or leaves on a transfer still remains to be seen.

The Englishman has won 2.8 aerial duels a game on average and is also recording three clearances, 2.3 interceptions and 1.7 tackles per match, via WhoScored.

Where will Ben White be next season?

Brighton

Brighton

Leeds

Leeds

Liverpool

Liverpool

Which is why some supporters in west Yorkshire are sarcastically agreeing with Liverpool’s claim in the hope that Bielsa and co can swoop in and land him permanently in the summer.

Here’s what has been said…

