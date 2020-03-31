 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Menu
Menu
  1. Home
  2. Leeds United News
Leeds fans on Pablo Hernandez

Leeds fans on Pablo Hernandez

by Lewis Blain share
3 minute read 31/3/2020 | 08:30pm

Leeds United fans have been left discussing attacking midfielder Pablo Hernandez on social media with the Yorkshire Evening Post declaring today as ‘Pablo Day’.

Graham Smyth has compiled together an article from his teammates and coach waxing lyrical about the 34-year-old with the overriding consensus being that he’s their best player.

The single toughest football logo quiz of all time…

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%
1 of 20

Let's start off with an easy one, just to get that finger working...

And supporters have been responding in a similar nature with moments that have stood out throughout his career at Elland Road.

Hernandez originally joined the club on loan in the summer of 2016, linking up with his ex-manager Garry Monk and signed permanently just six months later.

The Spanish playmaker has gone on to record 150 appearances in west Yorkshire, scoring 33 goals as well as providing 36 assists, via Transfermarkt.

Was Pablo Hernandez Monk's best signing at Leeds?

Yes, 100%!

Yes, 100%!

Kemar Roofe?

Kemar Roofe?

Back in November, he was rewarded with a new two-year contract extension with promotion set to trigger a further year, which only goes to show how much Marcelo Bielsa values him as a player.

Here’s what fans have been saying on Twitter…

AND in other news, Hay reveals Marcelo Bielsa’s PHENOMENAL Leeds gesture

Article title: Leeds fans on Pablo Hernandez

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site:

 