Leeds United fans have been left discussing attacking midfielder Pablo Hernandez on social media with the Yorkshire Evening Post declaring today as ‘Pablo Day’.

Graham Smyth has compiled together an article from his teammates and coach waxing lyrical about the 34-year-old with the overriding consensus being that he’s their best player.

And supporters have been responding in a similar nature with moments that have stood out throughout his career at Elland Road.

Hernandez originally joined the club on loan in the summer of 2016, linking up with his ex-manager Garry Monk and signed permanently just six months later.

The Spanish playmaker has gone on to record 150 appearances in west Yorkshire, scoring 33 goals as well as providing 36 assists, via Transfermarkt.

Was Pablo Hernandez Monk's best signing at Leeds?

Yes, 100%! Vote Kemar Roofe? Vote

Back in November, he was rewarded with a new two-year contract extension with promotion set to trigger a further year, which only goes to show how much Marcelo Bielsa values him as a player.

Here’s what fans have been saying on Twitter…

One goal which isn’t talking about enough. Chipping Hulls keeper outside the box after a poor kick out, serious tekkers pic.twitter.com/swqKoruxsT — Byron (@byron_lufc) March 31, 2020

The excitement when he scored the early goal against West Brom and in general the anticipation of one magic touch/pass that can change the game for us. — 💛Nicola💙 (@nic1000) March 31, 2020

That goal against West Brom and his performance against Derby under monk sticks out in my mind . What a player — Ollie Flack (@FlackOllie) March 31, 2020

I think a seriously underrated one was his goal and assist away at Bristol City on the opening day of this season. Any doubts about him being past it after last season or about whether we would be as good as in Bielsa’s second season just disappeared 😍. — JFisk (@JFiskPE) March 31, 2020

His first goal for Leeds, Cardiff away 2016. Class. — Jamie (@allenby_j) March 31, 2020

That 1st half against derby under monk. There was a passage of play down the right tight to the touch line and it was like watching Barca under pep. With Pablo right at the heart of it — Jack Gaunt (@JWGaunt4) March 31, 2020

The West Brom screamer in 17 seconds. Unreal scenes. — Joe Hill (@joehill96) March 31, 2020

What a beautiful man — Waz Moore (@Moorey73) March 31, 2020

Nearly everything about him since he came to the club has been magic but his assist for Dallas’ goal away at Stoke just showed he is levels above this league. — Murrier (@MurrierLUFC) March 31, 2020

Gifted feet with intelligence. He doesn’t know it in the picture yet, but his best days and best club are still to come. MOT — Smt (@Djt69333784) March 31, 2020

Quite simply he’s one of the best players I’ve seen wearing the white of @LUFC in recent years. When he’s ‘on song’ he’s virtually unstoppable, he orchestrates the team, attacking wise, sees passes that aren’t there, scores incredible goals and looks like a gun fighter from — noi tutti amiamo Leeds (@ingham37) March 31, 2020

